M. Rojas and Astros dedicated to Manfred – M. Rojas y Astros dedicado a Manfred

“For those of us who take seriously the honor and privilege of voting for the annual Cooperstown Hall of Fame elevation, there is no job more difficult than filling out our ballot every end of the year” … Jayson Stark.-

-o-o-o-o-

Like El Chapulín Colorado in his best days, baseball scolded Commissioner Rob Manfred…:

“You didn’t count on my cunning!”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Red Sox and Astros, who have fought a particular battle, even though they play in the East division and the latter in the West, played a loooong and exciting game in the middle of Fenway Park, which must have sickened Manfred and accomplices.

It happened on Thursday night, when under the supervision of the Green Monster, and for only nine innings, the two teams needed about four hours, 3:47, and the Bostonians won 12-8.

Let’s see …: Eight times the teams changed the lead … They used 12 pitchers … They scored 20 runs … They hit 24 hits … 35 got on base … They made 337 pitches for home … Yuli Gurriel hit home run against the fair post of the right field … José Altuve hit a homerun on a near-ground pitch … Only three of the Red Sox were srikeouts … Balls from two flies moved by the wind fell to the ground, but one of those two batters was out on an infield fly …

They did a double play during which only one player knew the ball was fair. It was a bit of a bunt from Gurriel in front of home plate, with a man in first, in the seventh inning. Boston’s Puerto Rican catcher Christian Vazquez soon put the ball into circulation for the 2-3-4 pair of outs, as the Astros wondered, but why are they running the ball? By the way Vasquez had three hits in four at-bats, drove in three runs and scored two …

The M. Rojas had lost five of six games with the Astros and had been beaten with 34 runs to 13 …

Boston manager Alex Cora commented, after the day…: “It was a great ball game, in which there was almost everything that can arise in baseball. They are a good team on offense, but I think we will beat them ”.

The M. Rojas are second in the eastern division, 39-25, behind the Rays, 40-24. And the Astros, second in the West, 36-27, with the Athletics ahead, 38-27.

If Boston and Houston are not the best in the American League, at least they are the most spectacular.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————Español——————–

M. Rojas y Astros dedicado a Manfred

“Para quienes tomamos en serio el honor y el privilegio de votar para la elevación anual al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, no existe una labor más difícil que llenar nuestra planilla cada fin de año”… Jayson Stark.-

-o-o-o-o-

Como El Chapulín Colorado en sus mejores días, el beisbol le rezongó al comisionado Rob Manfred…:

“¡No contabas con mi astucia!”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Medias Rojas y Astros, quienes han entablado una batalla particular, aún cuando aquellos juegan en la división este y éstos en el oeste, protagonizaron un laaaaargo y emocionante juego en pleno Fenway Park, el cual debe haber enfermado a Manfred y cómplices.

Ocurrió en la noche del jueves, cuando bajo la supervisión del Monstruo Verde, y para solo nueve innings, los dos equipos necesitaron cerca de cuatro horas, 3:47, y los bostonianos ganaron 12-8.

Vamos a ver…: Ocho veces cambiaron los equipos el liderato… Utilizaron 12 lanzadores… Anotaron 20 carreras… Conectaron 24 incogibles… 35 se embasaron… Hicieron 337 lanzamientos para home… Yuli Gurriel conectó jonrón contra el poste de fair del right field… José Altuve sacó jonrón contra lanzamiento cerca del suelo… Solo tres de los Medias Rojas fueron srikeouts… Las pelotas de dos flies movidas por el viento cayeron al terreno, pero uno de esos dos bateadores fue out por infield fly…

Hicieron un double play durante el cual solamente un pelotero sabía que la pelota estaba en fair. Fue un machuconcito de Gurriel frente al home plate, con hombre en primera, en el séptimo inning. El cátcher boricua del Boston, Christian Vázquez, puso pronto la pelota en circulación para el par de outs 2-3-4, mientras los Astros se preguntaban, pero ¿por qué corren la bola? Por cierto Vásquez bateó tres hits en cuatro turnos, impulsó tres carreras y anotó dos…

Los M. Rojas habían perdido cinco de seis juegos con los Astros y habían sido apabullados con 34 carreras frente a 13…

El mánager del Boston, Alex Cora, comentó, después de la jornada…: “Ha sido un gran juego de pelota, en el cual hubo casi todo lo que puede surgir en el beisbol. Ellos son un buen equipo a la ofensiva, pero creo que les ganaremos”.

Los M. Rojas son segundos en la división oriental, 39-25, tras los Rays, 40-24. Y los Astros, segundos en occidente, 36-27, con los Atléticos adelante, 38-27.

Si Boston y Houston no son los mejores de la Liga Americana, por lo menos son los más espectaculares.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5