Is gambling more serious than drug dealing? – ¿Es más grave, apostar que traficar con drogas?

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The worst part.- The Mets have had to deal with everything bad about the recent scandalous trade with the Indians. First the resounding failure at bat of shortstop, Francisco Lindor, and now the injury of the 34-year-old pitcher from Barquisimeta, Carlos Carrasco, who has not been able to throw a home with them.

Doctors have just diagnosed that Carlos needs more time off the game for his injured leg to be in good condition.

And the manager, Luis Rojas, reported that “Carlos is no longer pulling out of the bullpen, as he had been doing.” And he added …: “It is not that the injury has worsened, but we need to take care of him closely for a longer time.”

Between drugs and gambling.- What’s worse, dealing in drugs or betting on baseball?

Accepting only that both are crimes, why then, so much benevolence towards Férguson Jenkins and such severity against Pete Rose, suspended for life from baseball, with no chance of being elevated, as he deserves, to the Hall of Fame?

But hey, the first Canadian to win the Cy Young was also the first from that country to get such a trophy, Férguson Jenkins, now 50 years ago, since it happened in 1971.

And Jenkins was also the first Canadian native bigleaguer, and the only one so far, to be caught with drugs in his luggage. It happened in 1980, when he was pitching with the Rangers. On a team trip to Toronto, they discovered in his luggage, not one prohibited substance to transport, but three, hashis, marijuana and cocaine.

In the midst of the scandal, Jenkins was imprisoned, was tried, for which Commissioner Bowie Khün suspended him indefinitely from baseball.

But then the opposite happened to what happened with Pete Rose, that is to say, numerous people emerged in defense of Jenkins, such as one called “independent referee”, Raymond Goetz, who annulled the suspension.

Jenkins pitched until 1983, with Rangers and White Sox

Many suspect that Goetz received a good amount of dollars in exchange for that decision. And the same suspicion falls on the Canadian judge who sentenced in the case.

Jenkins has been forgiven for everything, even raising him to the Hall of Fame in 1991, even though he barely had 75.4% of the vote and in his third year as a candidate. Now 74, he lives happily in his town, Chatham, Canada.

————————————–Español————————

¿Es más grave, apostar que traficar con drogas?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La peor parte.- A los Mets les ha tocado todo lo malo del reciente y escandaloso cambio con los Indios. Primero el fracaso rotundo al bate del shortstop, Francisco Lindor, y ahora la lesión del lanzador barquisimetano, de 34 años, Carlos Carrasco, quien no ha podido tirar una para home con ellos.

Los médicos acaban de diagnosticar que Carlos necesita más tiempo fuera de juego para que su pierna lesionada esté en condiciones.

Y el mánager, Luis Rojas, informó que “ya Carlos no está tirando fuera del bullpén, como venía haciéndolo”. Y Agregó…: “No se trata de que se haya agravado la lesión, sino que necesitamos cuidarlo de cerca por más tiempo”.

Entre drogas y apuestas.- ¿Qué es peor, traficar en drogas o apostar en el beisbol?.

Aceptando solo que los dos sean delito, ¿por qué entonces, tanta benevolencia para con Férguson Jenkins y tanta severidad contra Pete Rose, suspendido de por vida del beisbol, sin chance de ser elevado, como lo merece, al Hall de la Fama?.

Pero bueno, el primer canadiense en ganar el Cy Young fue también el primero de ese país en obtener tal trofeo, Férguson Jenkins, hace ahora 50 años, ya que ocurrió en 1971.

Y fue Jenkins también el primer bigleaguer nativo de Canadá, y el único hasta ahora, en ser sorprendido con drogas en su equipaje. Ocurrió en 1980, cuando lanzaba con los Rangers. En un viaje del equipo a Toronto, le descubrieron en el equipaje, no una sustancia prohibida de transportar, sino tres, hashis, marihuana y cocaína.

En medio del escándalo, Jenkins cayó preso, fue juzgado, por lo que el comisionado Bowie Khün lo suspendió indefinidamente en el beisbol.

Pero entonces ocurrió todo lo contrario a lo ocurrido con Pete Rose, es decir surgieron numerosas personas en defensa de Jenkins, como uno llamado “árbitro independiente”, Raymond Goetz, quien anuló la suspensión.

Jenkins lanzó hasta 1983, con Rangers y Medias Blancas

Muchos sospechan que Goetz recibió buena cantidad de dólares a cambio de esa decisión. E igual sospecha recae sobre el juez canadiense que sentenció en el caso.

A Jenkins le han perdonado todo, hasta elevarlo al Hall de la Fama en 1991, aún cuando apenas con el 75.4% de los votos y en su tercer año de candidato. Ahora, a los 74 de edad, vive feliz en su pueblo, Chatham, Canadá.

