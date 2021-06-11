Low ball for low fees, New HOF Date, Etc, – Pelota menos salidora para bajos honorarios, Nueva Fecha para HOF

“There are marriages that end well. And others that last a lifetime ”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Interesting, interesting, in Venezuela, Magallanes, a team born in Catia, Caracas, plays in Valencia, while the Sharks, sons of La Guaira, that is, from the Central Coast, play in Caracas; now the Braves of Margarita and the Caribs of Puerto La Cruz, being from over there, from the East, will play in the middle of the Central Coast, in Macuto … ** The ceremony for the elevation to the Hall of Fame will not be this year in July, as it is custom, but on Wednesday, September 8 at 1:30 in the afternoon. The change was suggested by the New York State health authorities. The inductee’s are: Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller, all elected in 2020. For the class of 2021 the election was deserted (no one selected)… ** Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, has admitted that he uses prohibited substances when he pitches, specifically “Spider Tack ”, which is sticky. Nine out of 10 pitchers are supposed to use something from petroleum jelly and saliva to glue and pine tar, but most hide it. Now Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that they will examine them often. At the end of the 2019 campaign, Cole signed with the Yankees, the largest contract in history for a pitcher, $ 324 million for nine seasons …

-o-o-o-

“Touch is the ability to send someone long to hell, so that he thinks it is a joy to go there” … Wiston Churchill.-

-o-o-o-o-

** In “The Book That Nobody Has Written”, from “Editorial Sin Letras”, was where I read that the Mets slugger, Pete Alonso, accuses Major League Baseball, (MLB) that the modification of the ball was to prevent players from charging higher fees for their home runs. Alonso hit the ball over the fences 53 times in his rookie year, 2019, but only 16 in his 57 games last year. Now he has collected 10. MLB informed all 30 teams in February that the ball would be going out less over the fences In 2019, there was one home run for every 3.6 home plate appearances. This year it is down to 3.1… ** The Blue Jays will continue to play at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field until at least July 31, announced the organization’s president, Mark Shapiro. They do not play at the Rogers Center, in Toronto, to avoid the border crossing, due to the coronavirus …

-o-o-o-o-

“Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see” … Mark Twain.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

@ juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

_____________________Español________________________________

Pelota menos salidora para bajos honorarios

“Hay matrimonios que terminan bien. Y otros que duran toda la vida”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Interesante, interesante, en Venezuela, el Magallanes, un equipo nacido en Catia, Caracas, juega en Valencia, mientras los Tiburones, hijos de la Guaira, o sea, del Litoral Central, juegan en Caracas; ahora los Bravos de Margarita y los Caribes de Puerto La Cruz, siendo de por allá, de Oriente, jugarán en pleno Litoral Central, en Macuto… ** La ceremonia de elevación al Hall de la Fama no será este año en julio, como es costumbre, sino el miércoles ocho de septiembre a la 1:30 de la tarde. El cambio fue sugerido por las autoridades de la salud del Estado de Nueva York. Serán elevados, Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller, todos elegidos en 2020. Para la clase 2021 la elección fue desierta… ** Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, ha admitido que utiliza sustancias prohibidas cuando lanza, específicamente “Spider Tack”, que es pegajosa. Se supone que nueve de cada 10 lanzadores usan algo, desde vaselina y saliva hasta goma de pegar y pine tar, pero la mayoría lo ocultan. Ahora el comisionado Rob Manfred, ha anunciado que los examinarán a menudo. Terminada la campana de 2019, Cole firmó con los Yankees, el mayor contrato en la historia por un pitcher, 324 millones de dólares por nueve temporadas… -o-o-o- “Tacto es la habilidad de mandar a alguien bien largo al infierno, de manera que piense es una dicha ir hasta allá”… Wiston Churchill.- -o-o-o-o- ** En “El Libro que Nadie ha Escrito”, de la “Editorial Sin Letras”, fue donde leí que el slugger de los Mets, Pete Alonso, acusa a Major League Baseball, (MLB) de que la modificación de la pelota fue para evitar que, por sus jonrones, los peloteros cobraran mayores honorarios. Alonso sacó la bola 53 veces en su año de novato, 2019, pero solo 16 en sus 57 juegos del año pasado. Ahora ha coleccionado 10. MLB informo a los 30 equipos en febrero, que la pelota sería menos salidora. En 2019, hubo un cuadrangular por cada 3.6 apariciones al home-plate. Este año ha bajado a 3.1… ** Los Blue Jays continuarán jugando en el Sahlen Fiel, de Búffalo, por lo menos, hasta el 31 de julio, anunció el presidente de la organización, Mark Shapiro. No juegan en el Rogers Centre, de Toronto, para evitar el cruce de frontera, debido al coronavirus… -o-o-o-o- “La amabilidad es un idioma que el sordo puede oír y el ciego puede ver”… Mark Twain.- Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú. ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”. @juanvene5 jbeisbol5@aol.com @juanvene5

