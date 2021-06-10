Games will last up to five hours – Los juegos llegarán hasta a cinco horas

“The thing about beards and tattoos must be another pandemic, because they swarm the whole world” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Juan Marichal finished 25-8, 2.41 in 1963; 25-6, 2.23 in 1966; and 26-9, 2.43 in 1968, and never in his career was he able to win the Cy Young. Who got it in those three seasons?

The Answer…: In 1963, Sandy Koufax, 25-5, 1.88; in 1966, Sandy Koufax 27-9, 1.73; and in 1968, Bob Gibson, 22-9, 1.12.

They published …: “The Texas Rangers need offense, a bullpen with better effectiveness and greater aggression running the bases” … So what they need is a new roster …

Yet another rampage.- Starting next week, the umpires will often examine the pitchers’ paraphernalia to see if they use prohibited substances, which are all … That, by the way, is against the orders of the television stations to reduce the time of games, because the more outs in a row the pitchers make, the less each action will last. On the other hand, examining the pitchers we will lose so many minutes that the games of nine innings can go to five hours … Very difficult to support Ron Manfred and accomplices! …

“Diet …: Word that gets the appetite awake” … “The Wheel of Luck.-

Martin Pérez beaten up. – Last night at Fenway Park, it was the worst game in the career of the Guanare left-hander, Martín Pérez, and Boston’s fourth loss to the Astros in less than a week.

In that period they also beat them once, paradoxically with Pérez in a brilliant performance. During that appearance he threw 7.2 innings without allowing a run.

But the night before last night Martin could barely pitch two innings, the fewest by the Red Sox starters this season, and the finish was as overwhelming as 7-1. The Venezuelan had six runs, all earned, with six hits.

“Of course, he had nothing on the ball,” Martin said in the clubhouse, surrounded by reporters. “He threw a lot of pitches indoors and when he tried to improve, they connected me well.”

WikiLost among home runners.- Every time I take a look at Wikipedia, I find huge, unheard of, unnecessary, dangerous errors. In the list of the most prolific home runners, they forgot Dave Kingman, who got 442, Jason Giambi, 440 and Paúl Kornerko, 439 …

Read in passing…: “Students on the road. Be careful, especially if they are driving. ”

Los juegos llegarán hasta a cinco horas

“Lo de las barbas y los tatuajes debe ser otra pandemia, porque pululan en el mundo entero”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) -La Pregunta de la Semana…: Juan Marichal terminó con 25-8, 2.41 en 1963; 25-6, 2.23 en 1966; y 26-9, 2.43 en 1968, y nunca en su carrera pudo ganar el Cy Young. ¿Quiénes lo obtuvieron en esas tres temporadas?

La Respuesta…: En 1963, Sandy Koufax, 25-5, 1.88; en 1966, Sandy Koufax 27-9, 1.73; y en 1968, Bob Gibson, 22-9, 1.12.

Publicaron…: “Los Rangers de Texas necesitan ofensiva, un bullpén de mejor efectividad y mayor agresividad corriendo las bases”… Entonces lo que necesitan es un róster nuevo…

Otra manfredada más.- Desde la próxima semana, los umpires van a examinar a menudo la parafernalia de los lanzadores a ver si usan sustancias prohibidas, que son todas… Eso, por cierto, es contra las órdenes de las televisoras de reducir el tiempo de los juegos, porque mientras más outs seguidos hagan los pitchers, menos durará cada acción. Por otra parte, examinando a los lanzadores perderemos tantos minutos que los juegos de nueve innings pueden irse a cinco horas… ¡Muy difícil soportar a Ron Manfred y cómplices!…

“Dieta…: Palabra que consigue despertar el apetito”… “La Ruleta de la Suerte.-

Apaleado Martín Pérez.- El de antenoche en Fenway Park, fue el peor juego en la carrera del zurdo llanero de Guanare, Martín Pérez, y la cuarta derrota del Boston frente a los Astros en menos de una semana.

En ese período también les ganaron una vez, paradójicamente con Pérez en brillante actuación. Durante aquella aparición tiró 7.2 innings sin permitir carrera alguna.

Pero antenoche Martín apenas pudo lanzar dos innings, el menor número por los abridores de los Medias Rojas en la temporada, y el final fue tan apabullante como de 7-1. Al venezolano le anotaron seis carreras, todas limpias, con seis hits.

“Por supuesto, no tenía nada en la bola” dijo Martín en el clubhouse, rodeado de reporteros. “Hice muchos lanzamientos adentro y cuando trataba de mejorar, me conectaban bien”.

Wikiperdidos entre jonroneros.- Cada vez que le echo una ojeada a Wikipedia, le encuentro errores enormes, inauditos, innecesarios, peligrosos. En la lista de los jonroneros más prolíficos, olvidaron a Dave Kingman, quien sacó 442, a Jason Giambi, 440 y a Paúl Kornerko, 439…

Leído al paso…: “Estudiantes en la vía. Tenga cuidado, especialmente si ellos van manejando”.-

