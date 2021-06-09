The best game of my 7,527 – El mejor juego de mis 7.527

“I believed that La Quinta de Bethoven was a brand of Scotch whiskey” … Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today on Mail Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Radamés Procuna, from Culiacán, asks …: “Which team do you think will win baseball at the Tokyo Olympics?”

Friend Raddy…: It won’t be easy for anyone. I think it’s going to be a brilliant competition. Brazil and Mexico will bring very good players, however, I believe that in the long run, the United States will prevail.

Víctor Boccone, dear fellow journalist from “Ultimas Noticias”, Caracas, asks…: “What has been the most epic game that you have covered in so many years of experience ?; And who would win in a duel between Jacob deGrom and a hitter like Hank Aaron?

Friend Victoriano…: Most of the major league games covered were very good and they all had at least one good thing to remember. Now imagine, according to the Baseball Writers Association, I worked in the press or press boxes for 7,527 games. But, well, I think the fifth game of the 1975 World Series, Reds 6 Red Sox 2, has been the most emotional. That Series, which was also the best baseball of the 45 I covered, was won by the Reds in seven games.

Also, during a Sunday afternoon Giants-Mets, at Shea Stadium, they played 18 innings, the Mets won, 3-2. The pitchers who started that 6:33 hour marathon were Tom Seaver and Juan Marichal.

As for that duel, it depends on what you call duel. I think Aaron, a remarkable shooter, in addition to his excellent power, would hit deGrom, a great pitcher, with a 0.62 ERA this year, about three hits in every 10 at-bats, for an average of 280, and that one in 10 hits. it would be a home run.

Héctor López, from Maracaibo, asks…: “Is it possible that Major League Baseball considers Armando Galarraga’s almost perfect game and makes it official as a true perfect game, since the umpire’s error is documented? One more …: I was reading the column “La Agenda del Jr”, do you know who wrote it?

Friend Jeity …: They are not going to legalize that game as perfect, nor does it suit Armando, because in the history of baseball, there has never been so much spoken and written about a perfect game as has happened with yours … And I don’t know who writes or wrote that column.

—————————————Español————

El mejor juego de mis 7.527

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy de Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Radamés Procuna, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cuál equipo cree Ud. ganará en el beisbol de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio?”.

Amigo Raddy…: No será fácil para ninguno. Creo que va a ser una brillante competencia. Brasil y México llevarán muy buen material, sin embargo, considero que a la larga, se impondrá Estados Unidos.

Víctor Boccone, querido compañero periodista de “Ultimas Noticias”, Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el juego más épico que le ha tocado cubrir en tantos años de experiencia?; y ¿quién ganaría en un duelo entre Jacob deGrom y un bateador como Hank Aaron?”.

Amigo Victoriano…: La mayoría de los juegos de Grandes Ligas soy muy buenos, y todos dejan, cuando menos, algo bueno para recordar. Ahora, imagínate, según la Baseball Writers Association, trabajé en los palcos de prensa o de narraciones, en siete mil 527 juegos. Pero, bueno, creo que el quinto de la Serie Mundial de 1975, Rojos 6 Medias Rojas 2, ha sido el de mayores emociones. Esa Serie, que también fue la de mejor beisbol de las 45 que cubrí, la ganaron los Rojos en siete juegos.

Además, durante una tarde-noche dominical Gigantes-Mets, en Shea Stadium, jugaron 18 innings, ganaron los Mets, 3-2. Los pitchers que iniciaron ese maratón de 6:33 horas, fueron Tom Seaver y Juan Marichal.

En cuanto a ese duelo, depende de lo que llames duelo. Creo que Aaron, notable chocador, además de su excelente poder, le batearía a deGrom, gran lanzador, con efectividad de 0.62 este año, cerca de tres hits en cada 10 turnos, para unos 280 de promedio, y que uno de cada 10 batazos sería jonrón.

Héctor López, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Será posible que Major League Baseball considere el juego casi perfecto de Armando Galarraga y lo oficialice como verdadero juego perfecto, ya que está documentado el error del umpire?. Una más…: Leía la columna “La Agenda del Jr”, ¿sabe usted quien la escribía?

Amigo Jeity…: No van a legalizar ese juego como perfecto, ni le conviene a Armando, porque en la historia del beisbol, jamás se había hablado y escrito tanto de un juego perfecto como ha ocurrido con el suyo… Y no sé quién escribe o escribía esa columna.

