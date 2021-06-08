RESIDENTE, QUAVO & JOJO SIWA TO PARTICIPATE IN 2021 MLB ALL-STAR CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME

Rockies Legends Vinny Castilla & Hall of Famer Larry Walker
Join Six-Time All-Star CC Sabathia on the Star-Studded Roster
Tickets to All-Star Sunday at Coors Field Available Now
Major League Baseball today announced a star-studded list of celebrities scheduled to participate in the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, July 11th at Coors Field. Below are celebrities scheduled to participate. Final rosters will be announced in early July:
Quavo: Rapper, Actor, Producer, Director & ‘HUNCHO’ of the Grammy-nominated group Migos
- JoJo Siwa: Pop Star, Dancer, Entrepreneur & Social Media Sensation
- Steve Aoki: Grammy-nominated, Top DJ & Producer
- Ross Butler: Actor (Shazam!)
- Noah Beck: Global Social Media Star
- Charles Melton: Actor (Bad Boys For Life; Riverdale)
- Residente: Multiple award-winning Puerto Rican Rapper, Writer, Filmmaker & Activist
- Blake Gray: Global Social Media Star
- The Miz: WWE Superstar
- Kane Brown: Platinum-selling Country Artist
- Karamo: Television Host (Queer Eye)
- DK Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver
- J.I.D: Music Artist
- Derrick White: San Antonio Spurs Guard
- CC Sabathia: World Series Champion & six-time All-Star
- Jennie Finch: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
- Hunter Pence: Two-time World Series Champion & four-time All-Star
- Larry Walker: Hall of Famer & former Colorado Rockies outfielder
- Vinny Castilla: Two-time All-Star & former Colorado Rockies third baseman
The Celebrity Softball Game is the second game of a doubleheader on All-Star Sunday, July 11th. The festivities lead-off three days of exciting ballpark events at Coors Field, with the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, preceding the celebrity event. It was previously announced that two-time All-Star and longtime Colorado Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla and longtime Major League reliever LaTroy Hawkins will serve as managers for the contest featuring the top Minor League prospects.
Gates open at 11:00 a.m. on All-Star Sunday with the first 15,000 fans to receive a 2021 All-Star Game souvenir bucket hat. Additional details on in-ballpark entertainment and attractions will be announced soon.
Tickets for All-Star Sunday, which are available now, can be purchased at AllStarGame.com.
