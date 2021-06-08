RESIDENTE, QUAVO & JOJO SIWA TO PARTICIPATE IN 2021 MLB ALL-STAR CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME

Rockies Legends Vinny Castilla & Hall of Famer Larry Walker

Join Six-Time All-Star CC Sabathia on the Star-Studded Roster

Tickets to All-Star Sunday at Coors Field Available Now

Major League Baseball today announced a star-studded list of celebrities scheduled to participate in the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, July 11th at Coors Field. Below are celebrities scheduled to participate. Final rosters will be announced in early July:

Quavo: Rapper, Actor, Producer, Director & ‘HUNCHO’ of the Grammy-nominated group Migos

JoJo Siwa: Pop Star, Dancer, Entrepreneur & Social Media Sensation

Steve Aoki: Grammy-nominated, Top DJ & Producer

Ross Butler: Actor (Shazam!)

Noah Beck: Global Social Media Star

Charles Melton: Actor (Bad Boys For Life; Riverdale)

Residente: Multiple award-winning Puerto Rican Rapper, Writer, Filmmaker & Activist

Blake Gray: Global Social Media Star

The Miz: WWE Superstar

Kane Brown: Platinum-selling Country Artist

Karamo: Television Host (Queer Eye)

DK Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

J.I.D: Music Artist

Derrick White: San Antonio Spurs Guard

CC Sabathia: World Series Champion & six-time All-Star

Jennie Finch: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist

Hunter Pence: Two-time World Series Champion & four-time All-Star

Larry Walker: Hall of Famer & former Colorado Rockies outfielder

Hall of Famer & former Colorado Rockies outfielder Vinny Castilla: Two-time All-Star & former Colorado Rockies third baseman

The Celebrity Softball Game is the second game of a doubleheader on All-Star Sunday, July 11th. The festivities lead-off three days of exciting ballpark events at Coors Field, with the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, preceding the celebrity event. It was previously announced that two-time All-Star and longtime Colorado Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla and longtime Major League reliever LaTroy Hawkins will serve as managers for the contest featuring the top Minor League prospects.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m. on All-Star Sunday with the first 15,000 fans to receive a 2021 All-Star Game souvenir bucket hat. Additional details on in-ballpark entertainment and attractions will be announced soon.

Tickets for All-Star Sunday, which are available now, can be purchased at AllStarGame.com.