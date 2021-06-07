Ruth’s deck costs $ 6,000,000 – Barajita de Ruth cuesta $ 6.000.000

“If the Immortals were elected to Cooperstown by The Golden Glove, Hank Aaron would never have made it to the Hall of Fame. He only received three ”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – At 72 years of death, Babe Ruth continues to set records.

He just beat all the prices for professional athlete cards, I am informed via Chis Cwik, yahoo and Héctor E. Sánchez.

The Babe Ruth card in the minors, which identifies him only as a pitcher, has been sold for six million dollars to a character who does not want to appear in the news. He will put his jewel on display at the Babe Ruth Museum in Baltimore, the city where The Babe was born.

The first of the cards of this type that reached scandalous prices was that of Honus Wagner, which was increasing its value sale after sale, until in 2017, they gave four million dollars for it.

But these rare cards of figures from all sports have risen in value scandalously in recent years. Mickey Mantle’s legends and basketball player LeBron James each sold for $ 5.2 million, surpassing Wagner’s and Mike Trout’s, which reached $ 3,930,000.

To reach these millionaire prices, the cards have to be unique or very few.

Ruth played, only as a pitcher, with the Baltimore Orioles, in 1914, when they were Triple A of the International League. There are no more than 10 of these Ruth cards in the whole world.

Wagner’s card, who played between 1897 and 1917 with Louisville and Pittsburgh, became famous and expensive, because he prohibited it from circulating.

During those years, the “Américan Tobacco Cómpany” put little cards of baseball players in their cigarette packs. But Wagner was an enemy of that vice, so he ordered the withdrawal of his figure from such promotion. And very few were left in the hands of the public.

This card is known as “the T206”, launched on the market between 1909 and 1911.

Wagner was an excellent bigleaguer, with a career batting average of 327. Most of his appearances were as a shortstop, but he also played efficiently in other areas of the infield and as an outfielder.

His little deck began to sound like the only high-value deck in 1991, when a collector acquired it for $ 1,200. And it went up in value as it passed from hand to hand, until the 2007 scandal, because it was sold at auction for $ 2.8 million.

Now Ruth, already for the six million.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————Español——————-

Barajita de Ruth cuesta $ 6.000.000

“Si por El Guante de Oro se eligiera a los inmortales para Cooperstown, Hank Aaron nunca hubiera llegado al Hall de la Fama. Sólo recibió tres”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A los 72 años de muerto, Babe Ruth sigue imponiendo records.

Acaba de superar todos los precios de barajitas de atletas profesionales, según me informan, vía Chis Cwik, yahoo y Héctor E. Sánchez.

La barajita de Babe Ruth en las menores, que lo identifica solamente como

lanzador, ha sido vendida por seis millones de dólares a un personaje que no quiere aparecer en las informaciones. Él pondrá su joya en exhibición en el “Babe Ruth Museum”, de Baltimore, la ciudad donde nació El Babe.

La primera de las barajitas de este tipo que alcanzó precios escandalosos fue la de Honus Wagner, la cual fue aumentando su valor venta tras venta, hasta que en 2017, dieron por ella cuatro millones de dólares.

Pero estas barajitas raras de figuras de todos los deportes han subido de valor escandalosamente en los últimos años. Le de Mickey Mantle y la del basquetbolista, LeBron James, se vendieron cada una por cinco millones 200 mil dólares, superando la Wagner y la de Mike Trout, que llegó a tres millones 930 mil.

Para alcanzar estos precios millonarios, las barajitas tienen que ser únicas o muy pocas.

Ruth jugó, solo como pitcher, con los Orioles de Báltimore, en 1914, cuando eran Triple A de la Liga Internacional. No hay más de 10 de estas barajitas de Ruth en todo el mundo.

La barajita de Wagner, quien jugó entre 1897 y 1917 con el Louisville y el Pittsburgh, se hizo famosa y costosa, porque él prohibió que circulara.

Durante aquellos años, la “Américan Tobacco Cómpany”, ponía en sus cajetillas de cigarrillos, barajitas de peloteros. Pero Wagner era enemigo de ese vicio, por lo que ordenó el retiro de su figura de tal promoción. Y muy pocas quedaron en manos del público.

Esa barajita se conoce como “la T206”, lanzada al mercado entre 1909 y 1911.

Wagner fue un excelente bigleaguer, con promedio al bate de por vida de 327. La mayor parte de sus apariciones fueron como shortstop, pero también jugó con eficiencia en otras áreas del infield y como outfielder.

Su barajita comenzó a sonar como la única de alto valor en 1991, cuando un coleccionista la adquirió por mil 200 dólares. Y subió de valor mientras pasaba de mano en mano, hasta el escándalo de 2007, porque la vendieron en una subasta por dos millones 800 mil dólares.

Ahora Ruth, ya por los seis millones.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5