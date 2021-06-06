2016 World Series MVP ring to be sold – Venden sortija de MVP en Serie Mundial 2016

“Beauty is not contagious … Ugliness is not either” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – If you are vaccinated, you enter for free, if not, not even paying.- Major League Baseball teams will give away tickets to their games to those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, in stadiums. In this way, they will celebrate that, finally, they will be able to receive as many spectators as fit in each venue. Complete information via MLB.com/vaccine.

The campaign has been titled, “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” and will run this June. In other words, it is a prize for those who had committed the stupid stupidity of not getting vaccinated.

Another …: It may be that many already vaccinated, are revaccinated for free entry.

Citi Field until full.- As of yesterday, Saturday, for the first time since the coronavirus declared war on humanity, the Mets could sell its full capacity for Citi Field, which is 33,875 spectators.

But they now play in San Diego, and they won’t return to Flushing until Friday the 11th, when the Padres arrive in New York for three games on the weekend.

The other 29 teams will also be authorized, step by step, to sell all their tickets. In short, if you want to enter the games, or you present the certificate of having been vaccinated, or you get vaccinated right there and you enter for free.

A Scorned Treasure.- What is the value of one of the 2016 World Series rings, won by the Cubs, after they waited 108 years to drink the champagne in October?

I complicate the question more …: How much would it cost if it is the ring of the Most Valuable of that 2016 Series, the utility Ben Zobrist, who batted for 357, even a double in the tenth inning of the seventh game, to put Alvin Almora at home. , with the run that left the Indians on the field and Chicago in glory?

The company specializing in this type of auction, “Heritage Auctions”, announced that the garment will be put on sale in August, in what they call “Platinum Auction”. And they added ignoring how much it will be sold for.

If I were Zobrist, I wouldn’t sell it for any price, nor would I be starving. And he, now 40, retired in 2019, after playing for 14 years with four teams, and collecting $ 86 million 820 thousand 500, plus checks from two World Series and percentages for cards, souvenirs and advertisements. About three million more.

So why would he sell such a jewel? … I ask, right ?!

——————————–Español——————

Venden sortija de MVP en Serie Mundial 2016

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si te vacunan, entras gratis, si no, ni pagando.- Los equipos de Grandes Ligas obsequiarán boletos para sus juegos a quienes se vacunen contra el coronavirus, en los estadios. Así celebrarán que, finalmente, van a poder recibir tantos espectadores como quepan en cada local. Información completa a través de, MLB.com/vaccine.

La campaña ha sido titulada, “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate”, y estará vigente durante este mes de junio. O sea, es un premio para quienes habían cometido la torpe tontería de no vacunarse.

Otra…: Puede ser que muchos ya vacunados, se revacunen para entra gratis.

Citi Field hasta llenarse.- A partir de ayer, sábado, por primera vez desde que coronavirus declaró la guerra contra la humanidad, los Mets podían vender para su Citi Field toda la capacidad, que es de 33 mil 875 espectadores.

Pero ellos juegan ahora en San Diego, y no regresarán a Flushing hasta el viernes 11, cuando los Padres llegarán a Nueva York para tres juegos en fin de semana.

Los otros 29 equipos también serán autorizados, paso a paso, para vender todos sus boletos. En síntesis, si quieres entrar a los juegos, o presentas el certificado de haber sido vacunado, o te vacunas ahí mismo y entras gratis.

Un tesoro despreciado.- ¿Cuál es el valor de una de las sortijas de la Serie Mundial 2016, ganada por los Cachorros, después que estuvieron esperando 108 años para tomar la champaña de octubre?

Les complico más la pregunta…: ¿Cuánto costaría si es la sortija del Más Valioso de esa Serie 2016, el utílity Ben Zobrist, quien bateó para 357, incluso un doble en el décimo inning del séptimo juego, para poner en home a Alvin Almora, con la carrera que dejó a los Indios en el terreno y a Chicago en la gloria?

La empresa especializada en este tipo de remates, “Heritage Auctions”, anunció que la prenda será puesta a la venta en Agosto, en lo que llaman “Platinum Auction”. Y agregaron ignorar por cuánto será vendida.

Si yo fuera Zobrist, no la vendería por ningún precio, ni que me estuviera muriendo de hambre. Y él, ahora de 40 años, se retiró en 2019, tras jugar durante 14 años con cuatro equipos, y cobrar 86 millones 820 mil 500 dólares, más cheques de dos Series Mundiales y porcentajes por barajitas, souvenirs y anuncios publicitarios. Unos tres millones más.

Entonces, ¿por qué venderá tal joya?… ¡Pregunto yo, ¿no?!

