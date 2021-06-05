No longer one, but three gift runners – Ya no uno, sino tres corredores de regalo

“Ignore what baseball is and what it is like is not a sin” … Rob Manfred.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Now it’s easier for the assumptions to happen…: A pitcher can throw a perfect game and still be the loser.

The madness and irresponsibility of commissioner Rob Manfred and his television accomplices is increasingly rampant, so in the rookie Appalachian League, which opened its season the day before Thursday, new Rule changes are being experimented with.

One is the one aimed at ending the innings by a stint of free runners. They had started with one in second, starting in the 10th inning. Now, in the Appalachian, it will be one at first and one at second in the 10th inning, in the 11th they will put three free runners on the bases. And, if they close that inning and the tie persists, they will declare the game over. That is, tied.

It can happen, even when, ignorant, Manfred and his henchmen have not foreseen it, that the visiting pitcher reaches the eleventh inning pitching a perfect game, but tied at zero, and finds all three on bases. With a fly to the outfield, they score him on a tag run, he makes the two remaining outs by strikeouts or fly, he has made 33 consecutive outs, 11 perfect innings and, nevertheless, he loses the game 1-0, because in the bottom of that inning 11 his team is kept at zero.

True things, friend Sancho.

But that’s not all they are trying to end baseball. They will also experiment in the Appalachian with the “Re-entry rule”.

Players who have left a game can return to action.

Yes. A pitcher who throws 25 pitches before getting three outs in his inning may be substituted for a reliever. That pitcher who came out can return to the game in the next inning. And the reliever can still return to the game later.

Players from positions other than pitcher, who have left the game, “may return, to substitute injured or to avoid injuries.”

Difficult to understand that of “to avoid injuries”. How do you avoid injuries by putting a substitute into action?

And in the portfolio, Manfred and accomplices have the old idea of ​​Charlie O. Finley, who said during his reign as head of the Oakland Athletics …:

“Very few have more than one of the five skills that baseball demands. That’s why the ideal is to play with a roster of 27, nine just for hitting, nine that just run, and nine just for defense.

Crazy things, friend Sancho.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————-Español——————–

Ya no uno, sino tres corredores de regalo

“Ignorar lo que es y cómo es el beisbol no es pecado”… Rob Manfred.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ahora ya es más fácil que ocurra lo supuesto…: un lanzador puede tirar juego perfecto y, sin embargo, ser el derrotado.

La locura y la irresponsabilidad del comisionado Rob Manfred y sus cómplices televisadores, es cada vez más galopante, por lo que en la Appalachian League, de novatos, que inauguró su temporada anteayer jueves, se experimenta con nuevos cambios de Regla.

Uno es el encaminado a acabar con los entra innings a fuerza de corredores de regalo. Habían comenzado con uno en segunda, a partir del décimo inning. Ahora, en la Appalachian, será uno en primera y otro en segunda en el décimo inning, en el undécimo pondrán a tres corredores de regalo en las bases. Y, si cierran ese inning y persiste el empate, declararán terminado el juego. Es decir, empatado.

Puede ocurrir, aún cuando, por ignorantes, Manfred y sus secuaces no lo han previsto, que el pitcher visitante llegue al décimo primer inning tirando perfecto, pero empatado a cero, y encuentra los tres en bases. Con fly al outfield, le anotan en pisi-corre, hace los dos outs restantes por strikeouts o fly, ha realizado 33 outs consecutivos, 11 innings perfectos y, sin embargo, pierde del juego 1-0, porque en la segunda entrada de ese inning 11 le mantienen en cero a su equipo.

Cosas veredes, amigo Sancho.

Pero eso no es todo lo que intentan para acabar con el beisbol. También experimentarán en la Appalachian con la “Re-entry rule”.

Peloteros que han salido de un juego, pueden volver a la acción.

Sí. Un lanzador que haga 25 lanzamientos antes de lograr los tres outs de su entrada, puede ser sustituido por un relevista. Ese pitcher que salió puede regresar al juego en el próximo inning. Y el relevista, igualmente puede volver al juego más tarde.

Jugadores de posiciones diferentes a la de lanzador, que hayan salido del juego, “pueden regresar, para sustituír lesionados o para evitar lesiones”.

Difícil de entender eso de “para evitar lesiones”. ¿Cómo se evitan lesiones poniendo en acción a un sustituto?

Y en el portafolio, Manfred y cómplices tienen la vieja idea de Charlie O.Finley, quien dijo durante su reinado al frente de los Atléticos de Oakland…:

“Muy pocos tienen más de una de las cinco habilidades que exige el beisbol. Por eso lo ideal es jugar con alineaciones de 27, nueve solo para batear, nueve que solo corran y nueve solo para la defensiva”.

Cosas de locos, amigo Sancho.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

