Bettors with Dodgers and Padres – Apostadores con Dodgers y Padres

“Henry Ford did not invent the automobile, nor did Babe Ruth invent baseball. But the two of them pushed their products to the top in popularity ”… Bill Gilbert.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amazing that Yasiel Püig, according to his own confession, had sex, consensual or not, with the lady who demands it, in one of the toilets at Staples Cénter, and in the middle of the game of the Lakers. With such good hotels in Los Angeles! … ** According to “Baseball América”, the two best Latin American prospects, already playing in the Major Leagues in 2021, are the second baseman from the Dominican Republic, Sergio Alcántara, 24 years old (Cubs), and the Venezuelan from Puerto Cabello, Williams Contreras, catcher and power hitter (Braves)… ** Gamblers, as reported to me by my friend Jimmy Shapiro, from “BetOnline”, continue to put their money on the Dodgers to win the 2021 World Series And for second place, they don’t believe in anyone in the American League either, but the Padres. In third place they have the White Sox and the Yankees for the quarterfinals. Funny that the Red Sox are given for the round of 16, after the Mets, Rays and Astros … I mean, whats up?! …

“If Babe Ruth had promoted baseball like Rob Manfred does, we would not have baseball” … Dick Young.-

** By the way, as I read in “The Book that Nobody Has Written”, from “Editorial Sin Letras”, the Bostonian trailer has died. They scored just four runs in the first three games of the series of four, which ended yesterday afternoon at Houston. And in the last nine games, they’ve only reached the plate 28 times. That’s average, just over three per date. Starters Garrett Richards and Nick Pivetta allowed just two runs each in six innings, and they were losers. Said manager Alex Cora…: “We have too many guys in a slump”… ** Stephen Strasburg, the big one on the mound for the Nationals, just got put on the disabled list, with a sore neck. And he was already in disabled for more than a month at the beginning of the current season. His combined appearances in 2020 and 2021 have been seven and he has a record of 1-3, 8.90, when his totals are 113-61, 3.21, with seasons of 1.50 and 2.52 in ERA. At 32 years of age and with 12 campaigns of experience, he is signed until 2026, for 35 million annually …

“Manfred baseball, ordered by television, is as a show and as a sport, far inferior to that of the previous 150 years” … J.V.-

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————-Español——————-

Apostadores con Dodgers y Padres

“Henry Ford no inventó el automóvil, ni Babe Ruth inventó el beisbol. Pero ellos dos impulsaron sus productos hasta lo máximo en popularidad”… Bill Gilbert.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Asombroso que Yasiel Püig, según él mismo ha confesado, tuviera sexo, consentido o no, con la dama que lo demanda, en uno de los sanitarios del Staples Cénter, y en pleno juego de los Lakers. ¡Habiendo tan buenos hoteles en Los Angeles!… ** Según “Baseball América”, los dos mejores prospectos latinoamericanos, ya jugando en Grandes Ligas 2021, son el segunda base capitaleño, de Dominicana, Sergio Alcántara, de 24 años (Cachorros), y el venezolano de Puerto Cabello, Williams Contreras, receptor y bateador de poder (Bravos)… ** Los apostadores, según me informa mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, de “BetOnline”, siguen poniendo su dinero en los Dodgers para ganar la Serie Mundial 2021. Y para el segundo lugar, tampoco creen en nadie de la Liga Americana, sino en los Padres. En tercer lugar tienen a los Medias Blancas y a los Yankees para cuartos. Curioso que a los Medias Rojas los den para octavos, después de Mets, Rays y Astros… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

“Si Babe Ruth hubiera promovido al beisbol como lo hace Rob Manfred, no tendríamos beisbol”… Dick Young.-

** Por cierto, según leí en “El Libro que Nadie ha Escrito”, de la “Editorial Sin Letras”, ha fallecido el remolque bostoniano. Anotaron solo cuatro carreras en los tres primeros juegos de la serie de cuatro, que terminaban ayer tarde en Houston. Y en los últimos nueve juegos, solo llegaron a home en 28 oportunidades. Eso es promedio, de apenas sobre tres por fecha. Los abridores, Garrett Richards y Nick Pivetta, permitieron solo dos carreras cada uno en seis innings, y fueron perdedores. Dijo el mánager, Alex Cora…: “Tenemos demasiados tipos en slump”… ** Stephen Strasburg, el grande sobre la lomita por los Nationals, acaba de ser incluído en la lista de los lesionados, con dolores en el cuello. Y ya estuvo por esos lares más de un mes a comienzos de la actual temporada. Sus apariciones sumadas de 2020 y 2021 han sido siete y tiene record de 1-3, 8.90, cuando sus totales son, 113-61, 3.21, con temporadas de 1.50 y 2.52 en efectividad. A los 32 años de edad y con 12 campañas de experiencia, está firmado hasta 2026, por 35 millones anuales…

“El beisbol Manfred, ordenado por los televisadores, es como espectáculo y como deporte, muy inferior al de los anteriores 150 años”… J.V.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

