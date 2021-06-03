Ozuna, millionaire now without pay – Ozuna, millonario ahora sin sueldo

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: We’re in a runaway season in home runs. So what’s the record for a pitcher for the most consecutive innings without allowing home runs?

The Answer…: It was imposed by left-handed Henry (Twilight) Killiam, of the Indians, between September 19, 1903 and August 7, 1907, and it was one thousand and one innings (1001), three thousand three outs. The last one before the streak was connected by Red Sox’s Fred Parent. And the one that ended in a row was the work of Socks Seybold of the Philalelphia Athletics. It was the time of the dead ball.

Ojo Chelique Saravia…: On Spanish Television, Monday afternoon, they said that your “Anxiety” was lyrics and music by Nat King Cole…

Finally good news for the Mets! .- The return of slugger Pete Alonso, from the disabled list, after the ball that hit him on his hand.

“Today I stop being a second-class citizen, to become a second-class citizen elevated to the Hall of Fame”… Leroy (Satchel) Paige, in his speech in Cooperstown.

The Yanks what? – It has been a week of impossible batting for the Yankees. For example, against the Tigers, they scored just three runs in 18 innings, for a pair of losses. And so far this season they have reached home 199 times, which places them in 22nd place in the specialty. The three worst in bad offense, D.J. LeMahieu, Gary Sánchez and Brett Gardner …

Unpaid millionaire.- Marcel Ozuna is going to be placed on the restricted list, so the Braves will not have to pay him, as long as he remains under that sanction. He has also been fined $ 20,000 by the city authorities. Ozuna was found guilty of assaulting her wife in Atlanta, and attempting to strangle her, according to what the police who attended the emergency said they had witnessed. He is signed until 2025, for 80 million dollars and has received for his services as a player in seven seasons, 53 million 370 thousand dollars …

The Mecías Cora.- After completing the suspension season for the theft of signs with technological aid, Alex Cora shows in Boston that with good reason the Red Sox, waited for him like Mecías. He replaced manager Ron Roenicke and entered last night’s game with his team in second place (32-22), only behind the Rays (35-21), just one loss, and three over the Yankees (30-25). …

“Art is the lie that allows us to realize the truth” … Pablo Picasso.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Ozuna, millonario ahora sin sueldo

“Si la envidia fuera tiña, cuantos tiñosos hubiera”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Estamos en una temporada desbocada en jonrones. Por eso, ¿cuál es el record por un pitcher de más innings consecutivos sin permitir cuadrangulares?

La Respuesta…: Lo impuso el zurdo Henry (Twilight) Killiam, de los Indios, entre el 19 de septiembre de 1903 y el siete de agosto de 1907, y fue de mil un innings (1001), tres mil tres outs. El último antes de la racha, se lo conectó Fred Parent, de los Medias Rojas. Y el que acabó con seguidilla fue obra de Socks Seybold, de los Atléticos de Philalelphia. Era la época de la bola muerta.

Ojo Chelique Saravia…: En la Televisión Española, lunes por la tarde, dijeron que tu “Ansiedad” era letra y música de Nat King Cole…

¡Por fin una buena noticia para los Mets!.- El regreso del slugger Pete Alonso, de la lista de lesionados, después del pelotazo que recibió en una mano…

“Hoy dejo de ser un ciudadano de segunda, para convertirme en un ciudadano de segunda elevado al Hall de la Fama”… Leroy (Satchel) Peige, en su discurso en Cooperstown.

Los Yan ¿qué?.- Ha sido una semana de imposible bateo para los Yankees. Por ejemplo, frente a los Tigres, anotaron solo tres carreras en 18 innings, para par de derrotas. Y en lo que va te temporada han llegado a home 199 veces, lo que les ubica en el sitio 22 de la especialidad. Los tres peores en la mala ofensiva, D.J. LeMahieu, Gary Sánchez y Brett Gardner…

Millonario sin sueldo.- Marcel Ozuna va a ser pasado a la lista de los restringidos, por lo que los Bravos no tendrán que pagarle, mientras permanezca bajo esa sanción. Además ha sido multado con 20 mil dólares por las autoridades de la ciudad. Ozuna fue encontrado culpable de agredir a su mujer en Atlanta, e intentar estrangularla, según dijeron haber presenciado los policías que acudieron a la emergencia. Él está firmado hasta 2025, por 80 millones de dólares y ha cobrado por sus servicios como pelotero en siete campañas, 53 millones 370 mil dólares…

El Mecías Cora.- Tras cumplir la temporada de suspensión por el robo de señas con ayuda tecnológica, Alex Cora demuestra en Boston que con buenas razones los Medias Rojas, lo esperaron como el Mecías. Sustituyó al mánager, Ron Roenicke y llegó al juego de anoche con su equipo en segundo lugar (32-22), solo tras los Rays (35-21), apenas a una derrota, y tres sobre los Yankees (30-25)…

“El arte es la mentira que nos permite realizar la verdad”… Pablo Picasso.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

