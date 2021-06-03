MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND THE COLORADO ROCKIES LAUNCH GOOGLE ALL-STAR BALLOTING FOR THE 2021 MIDSUMMER CLASSIC

Two Phases of Fan Voting Available on MLB.com, the 30 Club Sites & Google Search;

Finalists to be Announced Exclusively on MLB Network on Sunday, June 27th Ahead of Four-Day Voting Period to Determine All-Star Starters;

Starters to be Announced on July 1st, Full Rosters on July 4th

Major League Baseball marked the official start of Google All-Star Balloting with today’s 12:00 p.m. (ET) launch for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, which will be held on Tuesday, July 13th at Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies. The 91st Midsummer Classic will be the second ever to be played in Denver, joining the 1998 event at Coors Field. MLB has once again teamed up with Google to give fans another easy way to vote just by searching for “MLB All-Star vote” or the names of their favorite players.

The 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot again features two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters. Beginning today, fans around the world can cast their votes exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and on Google Search (U.S. and Canada only) until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24th. On Sunday, June 27th, the top three vote-getters at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each League will be revealed at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot Finalists Show exclusively on MLB Network, and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each League. During the initial voting period, fans can submit up to five ballots per 24-hour period on MLB platforms, and can vote for every position, or up to 17 unique players per day on Google.

Phase 2 will begin at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, June 28th, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a four-day window that concludes at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 1st. Later that night, the winners will be announced on the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Starters Reveal (details to follow). During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starting position player for the 2021 Midsummer Classic.

The NL All-Star Team, which will be managed for a third consecutive time by Dave Roberts of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, will have eight elected starters via the fan balloting program, while the AL All-Star Team, led by Kevin Cash of the defending AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays, will have nine fan-elected starters. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 24 for the NL and 23 for the AL – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on July 4th during the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show (details to follow).

During each phase of voting, the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot will be available when fans search in English and Spanish. The ballot at MLB.com and Club sites also will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Banco BHD León will once again sponsor online All-Star balloting in the Dominican Republic, making Spanish-language ballots available to fans in the Dominican Republic via LasMayores.com, the official Spanish-language web site of Major League Baseball.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2021 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 13th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 12th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11th), the MLB Draft (July 11th-13th) and PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9th-13th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place around the city. The 91st Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 180 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

NATIONAL LEAGUERS ON 2021 GOOGLE MLB ALL-STAR BALLOT

FIRST BASEMEN SECOND BASEMEN THIRD BASEMEN JESÚS AGUILAR Marlins OZZIE ALBIES Braves BRIAN ANDERSON Marlins PETE ALONSO Mets JAZZ CHISHOLM JR. Marlins NOLAN ARENADO Cardinals JOSH BELL Nationals JAKE CRONENWORTH Padres ALEC BOHM Phillies BRANDON BELT Giants TOMMY EDMAN Cardinals KRIS BRYANT Cubs C.J. CRON Rockies ADAM FRAZIER Pirates STARLIN CASTRO Nationals FREDDIE FREEMAN Braves JOSH HARRISON Nationals J.D. DAVIS Mets PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT Cardinals NICO HOERNER Cubs EDUARDO ESCOBAR D-backs RHYS HOSKINS Phillies JONATHAN INDIA Reds JOSH FUENTES Rockies ERIC HOSMER Padres GAVIN LUX Dodgers ERIK GONZÁLEZ Pirates COLIN MORAN Pirates RYAN McMAHON Rockies EVAN LONGORIA Giants MAX MUNCY Dodgers JEFF McNEIL Mets MANNY MACHADO Padres ANTHONY RIZZO Cubs JOSH ROJAS D-backs MIKE MOUSTAKAS Reds DANIEL VOGELBACH Brewers JEAN SEGURA Phillies AUSTIN RILEY Braves JOEY VOTTO Reds DONOVAN SOLANO Giants TRAVIS SHAW Brewers CHRISTIAN WALKER D-backs KOLTEN WONG Brewers JUSTIN TURNER Dodgers SHORTSTOPS CATCHERS WILLY ADAMES Brewers JORGE ALFARO Marlins NICK AHMED D-backs TUCKER BARNHART Reds JAVIER BÁEZ Cubs WILLIAM CONTRERAS Braves BRANDON CRAWFORD Giants WILLSON CONTRERAS Cubs PAUL DeJONG Cardinals YAN GOMES Nationals DIDI GREGORIUS Phillies CARSON KELLY D-backs FRANCISCO LINDOR Mets JAMES McCANN Mets KEVIN NEWMAN Pirates YADIER MOLINA Cardinals MIGUEL ROJAS Marlins OMAR NARVÁEZ Brewers COREY SEAGER Dodgers AUSTIN NOLA Padres TREVOR STORY Rockies DOM NUÑEZ Rockies EUGENIO SUÁREZ Reds BUSTER POSEY Giants DANSBY SWANSON Braves J.T. REALMUTO Phillies FERNANDO TATIS JR. Padres WILL SMITH Dodgers TREA TURNER Nationals JACOB STALLINGS Pirates OUTFIELDERS RONALD ACUÑA JR. Braves GARRETT HAMPSON Rockies TOMMY PHAM Padres HARRISON BADER Cardinals IAN HAPP Cubs GREGORY POLANCO Pirates MOOKIE BETTS Dodgers BRYCE HARPER Phillies

…