MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND THE COLORADO ROCKIES LAUNCH GOOGLE ALL-STAR BALLOTING FOR THE 2021 MIDSUMMER CLASSIC

Two Phases of Fan Voting Available on MLB.com, the 30 Club Sites & Google Search;
Finalists to be Announced Exclusively on MLB Network on Sunday, June 27th Ahead of Four-Day Voting Period to Determine All-Star Starters;
Starters to be Announced on July 1st, Full Rosters on July 4th
Major League Baseball marked the official start of Google All-Star Balloting with today’s 12:00 p.m. (ET) launch for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, which will be held on Tuesday, July 13th at Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies. The 91st Midsummer Classic will be the second ever to be played in Denver, joining the 1998 event at Coors Field. MLB has once again teamed up with Google to give fans another easy way to vote just by searching for “MLB All-Star vote” or the names of their favorite players.
The 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot again features two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters. Beginning today, fans around the world can cast their votes exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and on Google Search (U.S. and Canada only) until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24th. On Sunday, June 27th, the top three vote-getters at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each League will be revealed at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot Finalists Show exclusively on MLB Network, and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each League. During the initial voting period, fans can submit up to five ballots per 24-hour period on MLB platforms, and can vote for every position, or up to 17 unique players per day on Google.
Phase 2 will begin at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, June 28th, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a four-day window that concludes at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 1st. Later that night, the winners will be announced on the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Starters Reveal (details to follow). During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starting position player for the 2021 Midsummer Classic.
The NL All-Star Team, which will be managed for a third consecutive time by Dave Roberts of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, will have eight elected starters via the fan balloting program, while the AL All-Star Team, led by Kevin Cash of the defending AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays, will have nine fan-elected starters. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 24 for the NL and 23 for the AL – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on July 4th during the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show (details to follow).
During each phase of voting, the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot will be available when fans search in English and Spanish. The ballot at MLB.com and Club sites also will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Banco BHD León will once again sponsor online All-Star balloting in the Dominican Republic, making Spanish-language ballots available to fans in the Dominican Republic via LasMayores.com, the official Spanish-language web site of Major League Baseball.
Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2021 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.
MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 13th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 12th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11th), the MLB Draft (July 11th-13th) and PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9th-13th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place around the city. The 91st Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 180 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.
# # #
Contact: Matt Bourne or Michael Teevan, Major League Baseball, (212) 931-7878, mlbpressbox.com, @MLB_PR;
NATIONAL LEAGUERS ON 2021 GOOGLE MLB ALL-STAR BALLOT
|FIRST BASEMEN
|SECOND BASEMEN
|THIRD BASEMEN
|JESÚS AGUILAR
|Marlins
|OZZIE ALBIES
|Braves
|BRIAN ANDERSON
|Marlins
|PETE ALONSO
|Mets
|JAZZ CHISHOLM JR.
|Marlins
|NOLAN ARENADO
|Cardinals
|JOSH BELL
|Nationals
|JAKE CRONENWORTH
|Padres
|ALEC BOHM
|Phillies
|BRANDON BELT
|Giants
|TOMMY EDMAN
|Cardinals
|KRIS BRYANT
|Cubs
|C.J. CRON
|Rockies
|ADAM FRAZIER
|Pirates
|STARLIN CASTRO
|Nationals
|FREDDIE FREEMAN
|Braves
|JOSH HARRISON
|Nationals
|J.D. DAVIS
|Mets
|PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT
|Cardinals
|NICO HOERNER
|Cubs
|EDUARDO ESCOBAR
|D-backs
|RHYS HOSKINS
|Phillies
|JONATHAN INDIA
|Reds
|JOSH FUENTES
|Rockies
|ERIC HOSMER
|Padres
|GAVIN LUX
|Dodgers
|ERIK GONZÁLEZ
|Pirates
|COLIN MORAN
|Pirates
|RYAN McMAHON
|Rockies
|EVAN LONGORIA
|Giants
|MAX MUNCY
|Dodgers
|JEFF McNEIL
|Mets
|MANNY MACHADO
|Padres
|ANTHONY RIZZO
|Cubs
|JOSH ROJAS
|D-backs
|MIKE MOUSTAKAS
|Reds
|DANIEL VOGELBACH
|Brewers
|JEAN SEGURA
|Phillies
|AUSTIN RILEY
|Braves
|JOEY VOTTO
|Reds
|DONOVAN SOLANO
|Giants
|TRAVIS SHAW
|Brewers
|CHRISTIAN WALKER
|D-backs
|KOLTEN WONG
|Brewers
|JUSTIN TURNER
|Dodgers
|SHORTSTOPS
|CATCHERS
|WILLY ADAMES
|Brewers
|JORGE ALFARO
|Marlins
|NICK AHMED
|D-backs
|TUCKER BARNHART
|Reds
|JAVIER BÁEZ
|Cubs
|WILLIAM CONTRERAS
|Braves
|BRANDON CRAWFORD
|Giants
|WILLSON CONTRERAS
|Cubs
|PAUL DeJONG
|Cardinals
|YAN GOMES
|Nationals
|DIDI GREGORIUS
|Phillies
|CARSON KELLY
|D-backs
|FRANCISCO LINDOR
|Mets
|JAMES McCANN
|Mets
|KEVIN NEWMAN
|Pirates
|YADIER MOLINA
|Cardinals
|MIGUEL ROJAS
|Marlins
|OMAR NARVÁEZ
|Brewers
|COREY SEAGER
|Dodgers
|AUSTIN NOLA
|Padres
|TREVOR STORY
|Rockies
|DOM NUÑEZ
|Rockies
|EUGENIO SUÁREZ
|Reds
|BUSTER POSEY
|Giants
|DANSBY SWANSON
|Braves
|J.T. REALMUTO
|Phillies
|FERNANDO TATIS JR.
|Padres
|WILL SMITH
|Dodgers
|TREA TURNER
|Nationals
|JACOB STALLINGS
|Pirates
|OUTFIELDERS
|RONALD ACUÑA JR.
|Braves
|GARRETT HAMPSON
|Rockies
|TOMMY PHAM
|Padres
|HARRISON BADER
|Cardinals
|IAN HAPP
|Cubs
|GREGORY POLANCO
|Pirates
|MOOKIE BETTS
|Dodgers
|BRYCE HARPER
|Phillies
…
