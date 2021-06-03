Fernando Tatis & Marcus Semien Named Players of the Month of May

MAY’S AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has been voted the National League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for May, and infielder Marcus Semien of the Toronto Blue Jays has been named the American League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for May. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Tatis earned his first NL Player of the Month Award and is San Diego’s first winner since his teammate Wil Myers in June of his 2016 All-Star campaign.

Semien was similarly awarded his first career AL Player of

the Month Award and is the first Blue Jays winner since Edwin Encarnación in August 2015.

Fernando Tatis Js. , San Diego Padres (@fernando_tatis21)

• Posted a slash line of .353/.440/.824 with 21 runs scored, 24 hits, five doubles, nine home runs, 26 RBI

and eight stolen bases over 20 games played.

• Collected 25 RBI across 13 games from May 9th-31st, becoming the second player in franchise history to log 25-or-more RBI in a 13-game span, joining Ken Caminiti (1996).

• Following his performance on May 23rd against the Seattle Mariners, became the sixth player in history to have multiple two-homer, six-RBI games before turning 23 years old, joining Hall of Famers Mel Ott and

Jimmie Foxx, as well as Aramis Ramirez and Rafael Devers.

• Became the fastest player in Club history to reach 50 home runs (171 games); 200 hits (173); 100 runs scored (122); and 90

extra-base hits (90).

• Became the first shortstop in Major League history to log at least 50 round-trippers by the time of his 200th career hit, according

to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

• Batted .368 (42-for-114) with 23 runs scored, 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 RBI, 12 walks and two stolen bases across 28 games.

• His 42 hits were the second-most in the month of May in team history, trailing only Hall of Famer Paul Molitor’s 43 hits in 1993. It also marked the most hits by a Blue Jays player in any month since Aaron Hill (43) in September 2007.

• Opened the month of May with a 12-game hitting streak from May 1st-13th, slashing .388/.423/.673 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI during the torrid stretch.

• Tallied three extra-base hits in a pair of games on May 16th and May 21st, and now has five such career performances.

• Finished the month of May leading the Majors in hits, extra-base hits (21) and total bases (80), while finishing second in batting

average and third in slugging percentage (.702).