Lindor’s partying threatens his career – Las farras de Lindor amenazan su carrera

“If I had not suffered so many injuries, I would have reached 4,000 hits and 1,000 errors” … George Brett, 3,154 hits, 292 errors.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today on Post Day like every Wednesday. Please understand, if you don’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Oswaldo Santiago, from Bayamón, asks…: “What do you think has happened to Francisco Lindor in New York. It will be that the city has been too big for him. And what do you think of the insulting banners against him at Citi Field? ”

Friend Chaldo…: Many of the Mets fans say they have information that Lindor was busy all last winter celebrating that he would be a free agent and would sign a multi-year contract.

He organized three to four beach sancochos a week, with dozens of bottles of rum. Banners are the least they can dedicate to him. Mets fans know that Lindor is a 281 hitter and is now hitting 191, they know that he hit 32 homers in one season and followed with another of 33 and one more than 38, while now, when Fernando Tatis and Ronald Acuña are on their way at 20 each, he has stayed at four.

The fans know, because they are not idiots, that this season they will pay Lindor $23 million, 300 thousand dollars, and from the next year on, $34 million 100 thousand annually until 2031, that is another 341 million.

And since, anyway, the Mets are leaders of the East, with 26-20, six games behind the second place, Atlanta Braves, banners like that one on Sunday appear…: “THE UGLY LINDOR IS NOT NEEDED HERE. GET RID OF HIM”.

Diómedes Estrada Q. from Hermosillo, advises me …: “Take care of everything else, that God takes care of the assholes.”

Cruz Ríos, from Caracas, says…: “Baseball has been very good for 150 years, and now, Rob Manfred is very bad.”

Argimiro Oliva, from Havana, recalls…: “Eight years ago, Ibrahím Rojas, a commentator for Caibarién, asked him why they didn’t sign outfielder Rusney Castillo to the Majors, if he was so promising. You answered the following, because I have saved the text…: “Lately there have been failures with free agents of this type. The money to invest is a lot, so the reserves must also be ”. Well, Rusney spent three years with the Red Sox, he hit 260, seven homers, 35 RBIs, seven steals in 12 attempts. And they set him free and no one wants to hear from him. You were right ”.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————-Español———————-

Las farras de Lindor amenazan su carrera

“Si yo no hubiera sufrido tantas lesiones, habría llegado a los cuatro mil hits y a los mil errores”… George Brett, tres mil 154 hits, 292 errores.-

Hoy de Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Oswaldo Santiago, de Bayamón, pregunta…: “¿Qué cree Ud. le ha ocurrido a Francisco Lindor en Nueva York. Será que la ciudad le ha quedado muy grande. Y qué opina de las pancartas insultantes contra él en Citi Field?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: Muchos de los fanáticos de los Mets dicen tener información de que Lindor se ocupó durante todo el invierno pasado en celebrar que sería agente libre y firmaría un contrato multianual.

Organizó sancochos playeros de a tres y cuatro por semana, con docenas de botellas de ron. Las pancartas es lo menos que pueden dedicarle. Los seguidores de los Mets saben que Lindor es bateador de 281 y ahora batea para 191, saben que sacó 32 jonrones en una temporada y siguió con otra de 33 y una más de 38, mientras que ahora, cuando Fernando Tatis y Ronald Acuña van camino a los 20 cada uno, él se ha quedado en cuatro.

Saben los fanáticos, porque no son idiotas, que en esta temporada ellos le pagan a Lindor 23 millones, 300 mil dólares, y a partir de la siguiente, 34 millones 100 mil anuales hasta 2031, o sea otros 341 millones.

Y como, de todas maneras, los Mets son líderes del este, con 26-20, a seis juegos de los segundos, Bravos de Atlanta, aparecen pancartas como esa del domingo…: “EL FEO LINDOR NO NOS HACE FALTA. BOTÉMOSLO YA”.

Diómedes Estrada Q. de Hermosillo, me aconseja…: “Cuídese de todo lo demás, que de los culopicosos lo cuida Dios”.

Cruz Ríos, de Caracas, dice…: “El beisbol ha sido muy bueno durante 150 años, y ahora, Rob Manfred es muy malo”.

Argimiro Oliva, de La Habana, recuerda…: “Hace ocho años, Ibrahím Rojas, comentarista de Caibarién, le preguntó por qué no firmaban al outfielder Rusney Castillo para las Mayores, si era tan prometedor. Ud le contestó lo siguiente, porque he guardado el texto…: “Últimamente ha habido fracasos con agentes libres de este tipo. El dinero a invertir es mucho, por lo que las reservas también deben serlo”. Pues, Rusney estuvo tres años con los Medias Rojas, bateó para 260, siete jonrones, 35 impulsadas, siete robos en 12 intentos. Y lo dejaron libre y nadie quiere saber de él. Ud. Tenía razón”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

