E. Bellán forgotten by Latin America – E. Bellán olvidado por Latinoamérica

“Men have failed as rulers. Let women rule everywhere, to see if we find world peace ”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Calixto Araujo, from Los Mochis, asks …: “What is your opinion of the new case of family violence in the Major Leagues, starring the outfielder of the Braves, Marcell Ozuna?”

Friend Lito …: We don’t even have to qualify him as presumed, because the police officers saw Marcell, not only hitting his wife, but also with his hands on her neck, trying to strangle her.

This is another pandemic, because they are so numerous, as regrettable and detestable, the facts with big leaguers of culprits. And they are so clumsy, they hurt themselves. Ozuna can be jailed between one and 20 years and can also lose the 65 million dollars that the Braves would pay him for four seasons, until 2024.

Felipe Armenta, from Culiacán, asks …: “What would happen if the two Major Leagues in Japan continue playing as usual, without the inventions that they impose and try to impose here, and what do they think about what happens here?”

Friend Lip…: Because of television, there are no extra innings in Japan. If they close the ninth tied, that’s how the game ends. That is why I fear that they will copy all the arbitrariness of Rob Manfred and his accomplices on television. And for now, the Japanese have no say about the disaster here, they just watch.

Miguel Echezuría, from Los Angeles, asks…: “To what do you attribute so much ignorance and so much disregard for the memory of the first native Latin American bigleaguer, Esteban Bellán?

My friend…: It’s incredible, but that’s the way it is. Perhaps it is due to ignorance of the story and little desire to know it. Imagine, Bellán is not in any Hall of Fame in Latin America, but he is in that of Fordham University. And I just did a survey among 13 Latin American big leaguers, with the question, who was Esteban Bellán? One responded…: “I think he was a Puerto Rican player or manager.” The other 12 …: “No idea” … Or “I don’t know, I don’t care” …

Omar A. Piñango R. from Caracas, sent an email of 7,479 characters, this column is only 2,760.

Friend Omo…: It is impossible to publish your document, but I appreciate that you have read me for so long and the solidarity you offer me. As for those who think differently from me, they are missing, very much needed. I thank God they exist. And thanks to you, for reading me and for writing to me.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

E. Bellán olvidado por Latinoamérica

“Los hombres hemos fracasado como gobernantes. Dejemos que las mujeres gobiernen en todas partes, a ver si encontramos la paz mundial”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Calixto Araujo, de Los Mochis, pregunta…: “¿Qué opinión le merece el nuevo caso de violencia familiar en Grandes Ligas, protagonizado por el outfielder de los Bravos, Marcell Ozuna?”.

Amigo Lito…: Ni siquiera tenemos que calificarlo de presunto, porque los policías vieron a Marcell, no solo pegándole a su mujer, sino también con las manos en el cuello, tratando de estrangularla.

Ésto es otra pandemia, porque son tan numerosos, como lamentables y detestables, los hechos con bigleaguers de culpables. Y son tan torpes, que se perjudican ellos mismos. Ozuna puede ser encarcelado entre uno y 20 años y también puede perder los 65 millones de dólares que le pagarían los Bravos por cuatro temporadas, hasta 2024.

Felipe Armenta, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Qué pasaría si las dos Ligas Grandes de Japón siguen jugando como siempre, sin los inventos que imponen y tratan de imponer aquí, y qué opinan allá de lo que ocurre por acá?”.

Amigo Lip…: Por culpa de la televisión, en Japón no hay extrainnings. Si cierran el noveno empatados, así termina el juego. Por eso temo que copien todas las arbitrariedades de Rob Manfred y sus cómplices televisadores. Y por ahora, los japoneses no opinan acerca del desastre de aquí, solo observan.

Miguel Echezuría, de Los Ángeles, pregunta…: “¿A qué atribuye tanto desconocimiento y tanta despreocupación por la memoria del primer bigleaguer nativo de Latinoamérica, Esteban Bellán?.

Amigo Migo…: Es increíble, pero así es. Quizá se deba a desconocimiento de la historia y pocos deseos de conocerla. Imagínate, Bellán no está en ningún Salón de la fama de América Latina, pero sí en el de la Universidad de Fordham. Y acabo de hacer una encuesta entre 13 bigleaguers de Latinoamerica, con la pregunta, ¿quién fue Esteban Bellán? Uno respondió…: “Creo que fue un pelotero o un mánager puertorriqueño”. Lo otros 12…: “Ni idea”… O “no sé, ni me importa”…

Omar A.Piñango R. de Caracas, envió email de siete mil 479 caracteres, esta columna es solo de dos mil 760.

Amigo Omo…: Imposible publicar tu documento, pero aprecio que me hayas leído por tanto tiempo y la solidaridad que me ofreces. En cuanto a quienes opinan diferente a mí, hacen falta, mucha falta. Agradezco a Dios que existen. Y gracias a tí, por leerme y por escribirme.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

