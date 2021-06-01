DETAILS FOR THE INAUGURAL LOU GEHRIG DAY ON JUNE 2ND

Commemorative Date Will Honor Legacy of the Hall of Famer
Who Has Inspired the Ongoing Movement to End ALS
***
Activities Include Special Ballpark Moments and
Fundraising Efforts to Support the Healey Center for ALS
A special collection of activities has been coordinated by Major League Baseball, its Clubs and the Lou Gehrig Day Committee to celebrate the inaugural “Lou Gehrig Day” on Wednesday, June 2nd. These efforts include special moments at Major League ballparks and a series of fundraising efforts aimed at supporting charitable organizations, notably the Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) program at the Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (Healey Center for ALS).
