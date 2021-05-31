The Letters from the Hereafter – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá

That of K.M. Landis for the fans

“Success consists of going from one failure to another without losing enthusiasm” … Winston Churchill.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dear friends…: I am Kenesaw Mountain Landis, the first commissioner in baseball. They called me “Old Landis” because I came to that position in 1920, at 54 years of age, and I left it when I died, in 1944, at 78.

I love and respect baseball and its supporters, as teachers are respected and loved. For this reason, I regret what they are doing to them, transforming sports and entertainment into television programs.

Each Rule that they modify or intend to modify reveals the lack of knowledge or lack of morality that the modifiers have.

Tell me about the Madison Bumgarner mishap. He threw a perfect game and they blew it, because he only went seven innings. But he wasn’t the one who cut it, it was Commissioner Rob Manfred, because he was part of a double game. He had never played in the majors less than nine Innings.

But there is something worse. Suppose the starter of a first game on a double-schedule day throws seven perfect innings in the first, and since the manager sees it so well, he sends him to start the second and gets six more outs in a row. Nine perfect innings. But there is no perfect game.

Another Rule that is a mistake…: The game is tied at zero in the ninth inning, and the home club pitcher has thrown perfect. They go to the tenth inning and put the runner in second as a gift, who scores with two pisi-cores. They immediately make the third out. And the others don’t score in the second inning of the 10th inning.

The LOSING pitcher threw 10 perfect innings, 30 consecutive outs.

In the minor leagues and in Mexico they try automatic intentional base popr balls, without pitches. They kill the possibility of the batter hitting a close pitch, wild pitch, or passed ball, or hit by a pitch, or balk, or catcher interference with the batter.

And relievers forced to pitch to three batters. If the tying or winning run is on third and a right-hander is called to face a right-handed batter and dominates him. So they send an emerging southpaw good against righties, but not against lefties. The manager cannot bring in his left-handed reliever.

Manfred wants to finish, to assassinate, the strategy in baseball.

If it’s been played for 150 years without Manfred, what the hell are we missing now?

Good luck, my friends … Ken.é

————————————–Español————————-

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá

La de K.M. Landis para los fanáticos

“El éxito consiste en ir de un fracaso a otro fracaso sin perder el entusiasmo”… Winston Churchill.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Queridos amigos…: Soy Kenesaw Mountain Landis, primer comisionado que hubo en el beisbol. Me llamaban “El Viejo Landis”, porque llegue a ese cargo en 1920, a los 54 años de edad y lo dejé cuando morí, en 1944, a los 78.

Amo y respeto al beisbol y a sus seguidores, como se respetan y se aman a los profesores. Por eso, lamento lo que les están haciendo, transformando el deporte y el espectáculo en programas de televisión.

Cada Regla que modifican o pretenden modificar, deja ver la falta de conocimiento o falta de moral que tienen los modificadores.

Díganme el percance de Mádison Bumgarner. Tiró juego perfecto y se lo desperfeccionaron, porque solo fue de siete innings. Pero él no fue quien lo recortó, sino el comisionado Rob Manfred, porque era parte de un doble juego. Jamás se había jugado en Grandes Ligas a menos de nueve Innings.

Pero hay algo peor. Supongamos que el abridor de un primer juego en día de doble programa tira siete innings perfectos en el primero, y como el mánager lo ve tan bien, lo manda a abrir el segundo y saca seis outs más en fila. Nueve innings perfectos. Pero no hay juego perfecto.

Otra Regla que es un error…: El juego llega empatado a cero al noveno inning, y el pitcher del home club ha lanzado perfecto. Van al décimo inning y le ponen el corredor en segunda de regalo, quien anota con dos pisi-cores. En seguida hacen el tercer out. Y los otros no anotan en la seguda entrada del décimo inning.

El pitcher PERDEDOR tiró 10 innings perfectos, 30 outs consecutivos.

En las ligas menores y en México prueban la base popr bolas intencional automática, sin lanzamientos. Matan la posibilidad de que el bateador conecte un lanzamiento cercano, que haya wild pitch, o passed ball, o golpeado por un lanzamiento, o balk, o interferencia del cátcher contra el bateador.

Y los relevistas obligados a lanzarle a tres bateadores. Si la carrera del empate o la victoria está en tercera y se llama a un derecho para enfrentar un bateador derecho y lo domina. Entonces mandan a un emergente zurdo bueno ante derechos, pero no frente a zurdos. El mánager no puede traer a su relevista zurdo.

Manfred quiere acabar, asesinar, la estrategia en el beisbol.

Si se ha jugado durante 150 años sin Manfred, ¿cuál maldita falta nos hace ahora?

Suerte, amigos míos… Ken.é