Unimportant the decades of Miñoso – Sin importancia las décadas de Miñoso

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Today, like all week, is Mail Day, due to excess correspondence.-

Ulises Achong B. from Culiacán, asks …: “Why and when was Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso vetoed by the commissioner, Fay Vincent, and does Miñoso deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?”

Amigo Chiche …: It happened in 1990, when the White Sox wanted to activate him, so that he would play in six decades, when he had already turned 64.

He had been an outfielder in the Major Leagues, with four teams between 1949 and 1964 and went to play in Mexico. In 1976, Bill Veeck activated him for three games, in order for him to appear in four decades, in 1980 he put him to play on two dates, for the five decades. Finally, Vincent stopped the attempt of the six decades. Few or no one has really taken that hoax into account. “The comeback would not have been in the best interest of baseball,” Vincent argued, with good reason … And no, Minoso does not deserve to be in Cooperstown. In 1999, he received 14.7% of the votes needed, 75%, to be elevated.

Daniel Socorro, from Maracaibo, asks…: “What made Tim Raines special to be in the Hall of Fame? I saw him play at the end of the last century and the beginning of this one, and he didn’t do much ”.

Friend Dano…: Yes, Raines played between 1979 and 2002. How many times did you see him play from the press box in the Major Leagues, how many times did you go to the clubhouse before and after games, how many times were you in the dugout? For Raines voted in 2017, 87% of journalists.

Yasier M. Fraga, from Santiago de Cuba, asks…: “Have I read your column for more than 30 years, I have already turned 45, and I always want to ask, but I doubt that from Cuba, we can count on the space you have. What do you say?

Friend Chachi…: Responding to Cubans is as honorable to me as it is to others. I have loved Cuba since the late 1940s when I studied and graduated as a journalist in Havana. In addition, I have very close and very dear Cuban relatives.

Roberto García Z. from Caracas, asks …: “Do you think that Ronald Acuña will be able to finish with 50 or 60 homers this year?”

Friend Beto …: The boy has what takes and he has plenty of it. It all depends on how you get over the tiredness after June, because the bat seems to weigh more then; and he would also have to adapt to how they will pitch him in the second part of the season. Major league pitchers do not forget the home runs they give up, and even less how they get them.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Sin importancia las décadas de Miñoso

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Hoy, como toda la semana, es Día del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia.-

Ulises Achong B. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Por qué y cuándo Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso fue vetado por el comisionado, Fay Vincent, y merece Miñoso estar en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Chiche…: Ocurrió el 1990, cuando los Medias Blancas querían activarlo, para que jugara en seis décadas, cuando ya había cumplido sus 64 años.

Había sido outfilder en Grandes Ligas, con cuatro equipos entre 1949 y 1964 y fue a jugar a México. En 1976, Bill Veeck lo activó para tres juegos, con el fin de que apareciera en cuatro décadas, en 1980 lo puso a jugar en dos fechas, para las cinco décadas. Finalmente, Vincent frenó el intento de las seis décadas. Realmente, pocos o nadie, ha tomado en cuenta esa patraña. “La reaparición no habría sido por el mejor interés del beisbol”, argumentó Vincent, con razón… Y no, Miñoso no merece estar en Cooperstown. En 1999, recibió el 14.7% de los votos necesarios, 75%, para ser elevado.

Daniel Socorro, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Qué hizo de especial Tim Raines para estar en el Hall de la Fama? Lo ví jugar a finales del Siglo pasado y comienzos de éste, y no hizo gran cosa”.

Amigo Dano…: Sí, Raines jugó entre 1979 y 2002. ¿Cuántas veces lo viste jugar desde el palco de la prensa en Grandes Ligas, cuántas veces fuiste al clubhouse antes y después de los juegos, cuántas veces estuviste en el dugout? Por Raines votó en 2017, el 87% de los periodistas.

Yasier M. Fraga, de Santiago de Cuba, pregunta…: “¿Hace más de 30 años leo su columna, ya he cumplido 45, y siempre tengo deseos de preguntarle, pero dudo que desde Cuba, podamos contar con su espacio. ¿Qué dice Ud?

Amigo Chachi…: Responder a los cubanos me es tan honroso como a los demás. Amo a Cuba desde fines de los 40s cuando estudié y me gradué de periodista en La Habana. Además, tengo familiares cubanos muy cercanos y muy queridos.

Roberto García Z. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Ud cree que Ronald Acuña podrá terminar con 50 o 60 jonrones este año?”.

Amigo Beto…: El muchacho tiene con qué y le sobra. Todo depende de cómo supere el cansancio después de junio, porque el bate parece pesar más entonces; y también tendría que adaptarse a cómo le lanzarán en la segunda parte de la campaña. Los pitchers de Grandes Ligas no olvidan los jonrones que les sacan y menos cómo se los sacan.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

