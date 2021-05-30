Good pitchers good hitters – Buenos lanzadores buenos bateadores

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The best news regarding pitching in 2021 is not the seven no-hits, even the seven-inning at all. It is that commissioner Rob Manfred and his television accomplices have not dared to impose the designated hitter in the National League.

Dedicated to them and with the help of my friends at Yardbarker, today I honor pitchers who have been remarkable at bat.

Like the Mexican from Penjamillo, Michoacán, Yovani Gallardo, who in 2010, hit four home runs and hit 254. And the one from Puerto Cabello, Carlos (El Toro) Zambrano, switch hitter, with 24 home runs in his career, 2001-2012, and average of 238.

Now in alphabetical order…: Brandon Backe, hit 256, plus 731 on-base percentage, four home runs. Ken Brett, George’s older brother, combined in 1973 and 1974, averaging 281, with six home runs. Joe (Bullet) Bush, who hit 325 in 1921, 326 the following season and 339 in 1924. In his career, 253, seven home runs.

Madison Bumgarner, 19 home runs in 594 at-bats, 749 on-base percentage. Don Drysdale hit 29 home runs, seven in 1965, when he hit 300 with 130 at-bats. Wes Ferrell hit 38 home runs, a record among pitchers.

Bob Gibson hit 24 home runs and hit 206. Tom Glavine, a 305-game winner, hit over 200 in each of 22 seasons. Zack Greinke hit 328 in 2013 and in 2019 he dropped an on-base percentage at 888. Mike Hampton, in 2001 hit seven home runs and hit 300 or more in each of four seasons.

Jack Harshman, hit 18 home runs in five years, 1954-1958. Walter Johnson, a 417-game winner, hit 24 home runs. Don Larsen, author of the 1956 World Series perfect (Yankees-Dodgers), collected 14 home runs. Michael Lorenzen hit 290 in 2018 with four home runs.

Don Newcombe had one of the best seasons at bat by a pitcher in 1955, when he hit 359 with seven homers and 23 RBIs. In his career he hit 271. Joe Nuxhall hit 327 in 1953 and his home run total was 15. Milt Papas, went to-the-street 20 times.

Gary Peters, hit 19 home runs. Schoolboy Rowe pitched 18 times, hitting 263, with 300 or more in each of three seasons.

Babe Ruth was a stellar pitcher. Had there been the designated one at the time he would not have hit 714 home runs. His record as a pitcher, 94-46, 2.28.

Warren Spahn and Earl Wilson are second home runners among pitchers, with 35 each.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————–Español———————-

Buenos lanzadores buenos bateadores

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La mejor noticia en cuanto al pitcheo 2021, no son los siete no hit, incluso el de siete innings. Es que el comisionado Rob Manfred y sus cómplices televisadores no se han atrevido a imponer el bateador designado en la Liga Nacional.

Dedicado a ellos y con la ayuda de mis amigos de Yardbarker, rindo hoy honores a pitchers que han sido notables al bate.

Como el mexicano de Penjamillo, Michoacán, Yovani Gallardo, quien en 2010, disparó cuatro jonrones y bateó para 254. Y el de Puerto Cabello, Carlos (El Toro) Zambrano, bateador ambidextro, con 24 jonrones en su carrera, 2001-2012, y promedio de 238.

Ahora en orden alfabético…: Brandon Backe, bateó para 256, más 731 porcentaje de embasado, cuatro jonrones. Ken Brett, hermano mayor de George, combinó en 1973 y 1974, promedio de 281, con seis jonrones. Joe (Bullet) Bush, quien bateó para 325 en 1921, 326 en la temporada siguiente y 339 en 1924. En su carrera, 253, siete cuadrangulares.

Mádison Bumgarner, 19 jonrones en 594 turnos, porcentaje de embasado en 749. Don Drysdale conectó 29 jonrones, siete en 1965, cuando bateó para 300 con 130 turnos. Wes Ferrell sacó 38 jonrones, record entre los pitchers.

Bob Gibson disparó 24 jonrones y bateó para 206. Tom Glavine, ganador de 305 juegos, bateó sobre 200 en cada una de 22 temporadas. Zack Greinke bateó para 328 en 2013 y en 2019 dejó porcentaje de embasado en 888. Mike Hampton, en 2001 sonó siete jonrones y bateó para 300 o más en cada una de cuatro temporadas.

Jack Harshman, disparó 18 jonrones en cinco años, 1954-1958. Walter Johnson, ganador de 417 juegos, sacó 24 jonrones. Don Larsen, autor del perfecto en la Serie Mundial de 1956 (Yankees-Dodgers), coleccionó 14 jonrones. Michael Lorenzen bateó en 2018 para 290 con cuatro jonrones.

Don Newcombe logró una de las mejores temporadas al bate por un pitcher, en 1955, cuando bateó para 359, siete jonrones y 23 impulsadas. En su carrera bateó para 271. Joe Nuxhall bateó para 327 en 1953 y su total de jonrones fueron 15. Milt Papas, se fue para-la-calle 20 veces.

Gary Peters, disparó 19 jonrones. Schoolboy Rowe sacó la bola 18 veces, y bateó para 263, con 300 o más en cada una de tres campañas.

Babe Ruth fue estelar lanzador. De haber existido el designado en su época no habría sacado 714 jonrones. Su record como lanzador, 94-46, 2.28.

Warren Spahn y Earl Wilson son segundos jonroneros entre los lanzadores, con 35 cada uno.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

