Ohtani can’t win and save the same game – Ohtani no puede ganar y salvar el mismo juego

“To any person who dares to go see a psychiatrist, they should

examine his head ”… Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Armando Ramírez M. de Rosarito, B.C. asks…: “If Shohei Ohtani starts a game, they send him to another position in the sixth inning with the scoreboard in his favor for four runs, but in the ninth they bring him back to pitch, already with a two-run lead, and makes all three outs in a row. Is he a winning pitcher and a savior? ”

Friend Command …: No. The Rule 10.20 (2) says the winner cannot

be credited for a save and a win. So he would just be winner.

Ricardo R. Reyes B. from Caracas, considers…: “In opinion of many, you are crazy about the baseball. We all work to retire to turn 65 years of age, and you still so excited when you are approaching 93. My father tells me that

he you read since he was a child. And you write a daily column.

You also sell reports to others and magazines and they interview you

on radio and television. At that age, I would be rocking in a hammock, listening to Juan’s music Vicente Torrealba and reading a

old novel by Luis Spota about Mexican politics. I imagine

if you reach one hundred years of age, you will continue as if you were in your twenties. Do you not suffer from arthritis in the fingers, you do not suffer from sight, do you not suffer from pain in your his waist. Do you stay sleep?”.

Friend Rico…: I don’t suffer from anything nothing hurts, thanks to the doctors from “La Colonia”. I do not have a hammock, I hear Juan Vicente

as I write and Spota and others authors I read them when I finish

writing. Yes I’m crazy, but I warn you, it is sensational to be

crazy about baseball. I enjoy it. And I don’t know the word retirement. Beware of the coronavirus and culopicosism.

Riggio Alexander, from Orlando, asks…: “As a member of SABR, the Society for American Baseball Research, for whom do I vote in the recent elections for legends of the XIX century ?. Friend Yiyo …: For the black George Stovey, for first place. The others…: Charlie Bennett, Grant Johnson, Cal McVey and Al Reach.

Vito Leonardo, from Caracas, asks…: “What is a simulated game, how much does it looks like a real game, and how does it help pitchers?

Friend Vi…: During the game, and in the bullpen, the pitcher is pulling his from the front or from the side, depending on what he pitches and who’s in the real action. Every move is on their own types of releases. The coach determines how many innings. It serves to know how recovered is the pitcher after injury.

Thanks to the life that he has given so much, even a reader like your.

————————————-Español————–

Ohtani no puede ganar y salvar el mismo juego

“A toda persona que que se atreva a ir a verse con un siquiatra, deberían

examinarle la cabeza”… Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Armando Ramírez M. de Rosarito,B.C. pregunta…: “Si Shohei Ohtani abre un juego, lo mandan a otra posición en el sexto inning con la pizarra a su favor por cuatro carreras, pero en el noveno lo traen de nuevo a lanzar, ya con ventaja de solo dos carreras, y hace los tres outs en fila. ¿Es pitcher ganador y salvador?”.

Amigo Mando…: No. La Regla 10.20(2) dice que el ganador no puede

ser a la vez salvador. Así que solo sería ganador.

Ricardo R. Reyes B. de Caracas, considera…: “En opinión de muchos, Ud. está loco de bola. Todos trabajamos para retirarnos al cumplir los 65 años de edad, y Ud. sigue tan campante cuando ya va para los 93. Mi padre me dice que lo lee desde que él era un niño. Y no solo escribe la columna diaria,

también vende reportajes a periódicos y revistas y lo entrevistan por radio y televisión. A esa edad, yo estaría meciéndome en una

hamaca, oyendo música de Juan Vicente Torrealba y leyendo una vieja novela de Luis Spota sobre política mexicana. Me imagino que si llega a los cien años de edad, seguirá como si estuviera en sus veintes. ¿No sufre de artritis en los dedos, no padece de la vista, no le duele la cintura, no se queda

dormido?”.

Amigo Rico…: No sufro de nada ni me duele nada, gracias a los médicos de “La Colonia”. No tengo hamaca, a Juan Vicente lo oigo mientras escribo y a Spota y a otros autores los leo cuando termino de escribir. Sí estoy loco de bola, pero te advierto, es sensacional estar loco de bola, lo disfruto hasta el introstícoli. Y no conozco la palabra retiro. Cuídate del coronavirus y del

culopicosismo.

Riggio Alexánder, de Orlando, pregunta…: “Como miembro de SABR, la Society for Américan Baseball Research, ¿por quién voto en las recientes elecciones para leyenda del Siglo XIX?. Amigo Yiyo…: Por el negro George Stovey, para primer lugar. Los otros…: Charlie Bennett, Grant Johnson, Cal McVey y Al Reach.

Vito Leonardo, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Qué es juego simulado, cuánto parece un juego real, y como ayuda a los pitchers?”. Amigo Vi…: Durante el juego, y en el bullpén, el lanzador va tirando, de frente o de lado, según lo hace quien está en la real acción, pero desde luego, sus propios tipos de

lanzamientos. El coach determina cuántos innings. Sirve para saber cuán recuperado está el pitcher después de una lesión. Gracias a la vida que me ha

dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

