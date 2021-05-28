New York Mets Win Doubleheader

Queens, N.Y. — With a rainout on Wednesday, May 26, and the Colorado Rockies not scheduled to return to Citi Field this season, the New York Mets scheduled a doubleheader for Thursday, May 27. And in Mets fashion, the team with the most players on the Injured list made the most of their opportunity by sweeping the Rockies in their doubleheader.
In the first game the Mets defeated the Rockies by a score of 1-0 with the lone run coming on a home run by Jose Peraza leading off the third inning. Marcus Stroman made the lead hold up by pitching 6 scoreless innings, striking out 3 Rockies batters while issuing two walks. Edwin Díaz relieved Stroman in the 7th inning and kept the Rockies off the scoreboard to gain his ninth save.
While Stroman pitched a good game, Francisco Lindor could have saved the game with another of his highlight reel infield grabs. Although Lindor has been having what could be described as a terrible time at-bat, he continues to make all the plays in the field.
In the second game the Mets defeated the Rockies by a score of 4-2. The Mets starting pitcher was Joey Lucchesi, and while Lucchesi was wild issuing 3 walks he somehow managed to hold the Rockies to only one run. Meanwhile, the Mets thanks to a wild streak of pitching by the Rockies managed to plate four runs and their lead held up thanks to their stellar bullpen.
After Lucchesi was removed from the game, Manager Luis Rojas went to his vaulted bullpen, and over the next 3 1/3 innings Drew Smith, Aaron Loup, Jeurys Familia, Robert Gsellman and Jacob Barnes kept the Rockies from mounting any kind of threat to the Mets lead.
With their doubleheader victory, the Mets improved their record to 24-20 for the year and are in first place in the National League East. In fact, as of today, the Mets are the only team in their division with a winning record as every other team in the league is under the .500 mark.
