The no-hitter with the highest resonance – El juego sin hits de mayor resonancia

“If Billo Frómeta were still in this life Here, we would dance to the tune of a guaracha entitled La Pandemia” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – All week, until Saturday, will be mail days due to excess correspondence. Now, if you don’t tell me where you are writing from, I can’t answer you.

Alfonso León, from Obregón, asks …: “Who has been the best hitting pitcher in a season and in an entire career?”

Friend Fonsy …: In one season, Walter Johnson (Senators), in 1925 he hit 440 … In an entire career, Red Ruffing (Red Sox, Yankees and White Sox), 1925-1947, consumed 1,937 at-bats, hit 269, and for 300 or more in eight years, including 364 in 1930.

Adelaida Venturini, from Brooklyn, asks …: “Do you already have the new book from your friend Carlos Nina Gómez and how is it called, how much does it cost?”

Friend Yaiya…: Yes, I bought it on Amazon, for $ 26.95, “The Breath of the Clock, Memories”. Interesting work. Carlos is one of the most entertaining Spanish-speaking authors.

Rimaldo Estévez, from Culiacán, thinks…: “Grover Cleveland Alexander’s unbeatable record, 16 games of nine zeros in one season, in 1916, with the Phillies.”

Ruber Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks …: “Can the Yankees sue Ken Griffey Jr., for the accusations of discrimination, issued in the documentary?”

Friend Rubo …: I consulted two specialist attorneys, and both responded that there are reasons, since the Yankees have not discriminated against anyone since April 14, 1955, when they fielded their first black in history, the catcher Elston Howard. But the team’s general manager, Brian Cashman, told me… “We haven’t taken that seriously.”

Pedro D. Luque, from Calabozo, asks…: “What has been the most popular no-hit-no-run?”.

Amigo PeDeLe …: Because it was the only one in a World Series, game five, because it was perfect and against one of the best teams in history, the 1956 Dodgers, the jewel of Don Larsen and the Yankees is considered by historians, the greatest among no-hitters.

Jesús Guerra, from Caracas, asks…: “I read that for Baseball Reference the National Association was a Big League. Now does Major League Baseball consider it that way too? ”

Amigo Chucho …: Between 1871 and 1875, the National Association was, not only the best league, but the first and only professional baseball league. If it was the best, it was the Major Leagues. MLB is in a huge and historic mistake by not accepting it as such.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————–Español——————-

El juego sin hits de mayor resonancia

“Si Billo Frómeta estuviera aún en este Más Acá, bailaríamos al son de una guaracha titulada La Pandemia”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Toda la semana, hasta el sábado, será del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Ahora, si no me dices desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.7

Alfonso León, de Obregón, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el lanzador mejor bateador en una temporada y en toda una carrera?”

Amigo Fonsy…: En una temporada, Walter Johnson (Senadores), en 1925 bateó para 440… En toda una carrera, Red Ruffing (Medias Rojas, Yankees y Medias Blancas), 1925-1947, consumió mil 937 turnos, bateó para 269, y para 300 o más en ocho años, incluso 364 en 1930.

Adelaida Venturini, de Brooklyn, pregunta…: “¿Ya tiene el nuevo libro de su amigo, Carlos Nina Gómez y cómo se titula, cuánto cuesta?”.

Amiga Yaiya…: Sí, lo compré en Amazon, por $26.95, “La Respiración del Reloj, Memorias”. Interesante obra. Carlos es uno de los más amenos autores de habla hispana.

Rimaldo Estévez, de Culiacán, opina…: “Record imbatible el de Grover Cleveland Alexander, 16 juegos de nueve ceros en una temporada, en 1916, con los Phillies”.

Ruber Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Podrán los Yankees demandar a Ken Griffey hijo, por las acusaciones de discriminación, emitidas en el documental?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Consulté a dos abogados especialistas, y ambos respondieron que sí hay motivos, ya que los Yankees no han discriminado a nadie desde el 14 de abril de 1955, cuando alinearon a su primer negro en la historia, el cátcher Elston Howard. Pero el gerente-general del equipo, Brian Cashman, me dijo…: “No hemos tomado eso en serio”.

Pedro D. Luque, de Calabozo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el no-hit-no-run más sonado?”.

Amigo PeDeLe…: Porque ha sido el único en una Serie Mundial, quinto juego, porque fue perfecto y ante uno de los mejores equipos en la historia, los Dodgers de 1956, la joya de Don Larsen y los Yankees es considerada por los historiadores, lo más grande entre los juegos sin hits.

Jesús Guerra, de Caracas, pregunta…: “Leí que para Baseball Reference la National Association fue una Liga Grande. Ahora ¿Major League Baseball también la considera así?”.

Amigo Chucho…: Entre 1871 y 1875, la National Association, fue, no solo la mejor Liga, sino la primera y única de beisbol profesional. Si era lo máximo, era Grandes Ligas. MLB está en un garrafal e histórico error al no aceptarla como tal.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

