The year with the most no-hits was 1884, they threw eight – El año con más no-hit fue 1884, tiraron ocho

“A joke is always a very serious message” … Wiston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – All week, until Saturday, will be dedicated to letters due to excess correspondence. Now, if you didn’t inform me where you are writing from, I can’t answer you.

Víctor M. Rascoón V. de Caborca, asks…: “What is the record of no hits in a season ?, since there are six so far this season. And what do you think of those results?

Friend Vic…: The year with the most no hits was 1884, with eight. And in four years there were seven, 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015. About the six this year, I think they are part of baseball. Hey, a total of 311 have been thrown, with balls lighter or heavier, more outgoing or less outgoing.

Mathías Araujo, from Huatabampo, asks …: “Why aren’t there more Mexicans playing in the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Math…: This year, 11 natives of Mexico started the season. It is not a bad number, if one takes into account that in the Republic there is professional baseball all year round, with 15 leagues. These are the 11…: Julio Urías, Dodgers; José Urquidy, Astros; Juakim Soria, Diamondbacks; Oliver Pérez, Indians; Victor Gonzalez, Dodgers; Luis Cessa, Yankees; Giovanny Gallegos, Cardinals; Alex Verdugo, Red Sox; Luis Urías, Brewers; Ramón Urías, Orioles; Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays. All of the highest quality.

Rafael Borges P. from Caracas, asks …: “Is it true that you will not cast Miguel Cabrera for the Hall of Fame either?”

Friend Felo …: The truth is that a galloping asshole has been uncovered about Cooperstown. There is a long way to go to vote, or not to vote, for Cabrera, since he will be a candidate after five years of retirement. It is possible that I have already died, and there they do not accept votes from the Hereafter. Most of the questions I get are about the Hall of Fame. But most of them are very silly, about whether or not I am going to vote for such an active player.

Pedro Colomine, from Caracas, asks …: “Who has the record for home runs in consecutive games in the majors?”

Friend PeCé…: The mark is eight games and is owned by three, Dale Long, who set it in 1956; Don Mattingly, in 1987; and Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993. But in the Negro Leagues the record is superior, it is held by John Miles, with 11 games in 1947.

Elbano A. Gudiño A. de Charallave, asks …: “What is José Altuve’s record against Aroldis Chapman, even in the postseason?”

Elbo friend…: Eleven hits in 47 turns, 234.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————–Español————

