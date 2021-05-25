With 3,000 hits, out of the Hall of Fame – Con 3000 hits, fuera del Hall de la Fama

“It may be that a slave receives high fees, but he will always be a slave” … Curt Flood.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

César Tello R. from Ciudad Guadalupe, Nuevo León, comments…: “It is strange that the Mexican Summer League did not report how it was removed from the Triple A, for not respecting the rules, such as that one that neither a person nor a a family, to be in charge of more than one team ”.

Aurelio Colunga M. de Matamoros, informs…: “You posted that they don’t allow kids in the dugouts or Major League fields, but I remember Pete Rose taking his son to the dugout, right? ”

Friend Yeyo …: That’s true, at the time of Rose manager, but with special permission granted only to Cincinnati, and because he paid the boy’s insurance.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “Who are the ones who have hit three thousand hits, but unknown in the Major Leagues and are not in the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Manolo …: 32 have shot three thousand or more hits, and those who are not in the Hall of Fame are, Pete Rose, Rafael Palmeiro, Ichiro Suzuki, Alex Rodríguez, Adrián Beltré and Abert Pujols.

Francisco A. Ramos, from Hermosillo, asks …: “What do you think about the changes in the balls and the prohibited substances used by pitchers?”

Amigo Pancho …: The balls with less weight and smaller, were ordered by the televisions for greater dominance of the pitchers and shorter games. Substances have always been used, especially saliva and petroleum jelly.

Javier Bulhosa T. from Caracas, asks…: “I read that each minor league team has its owner, apart from MLB, to which the players do belong. How many are those teams and where can I find when they were founded?

My friend Javo …: There are teams owned by individuals, just as there are also, most of them, by Major League Baseball organizations. The teams of the minors vary, because some disappear and others appear. There are currently 412, including those from the Independent Leagues. The foundation dates can be found in the history of each team.

José L. Guevara S. de los Teques, asks …: “What do you think of Derek Jeter at the helm of the Marlins, and the minor leagues play championships?”

Friend Cheché…: Since Jeter arrived, the Marlins have developed valuable young men, already in the majors, who will be champions, and in the branches they have dozens of prospects… And yes, each minor league plays its championship annually.

“Puede ser que un esclavo reciba altos honorarios, pero siempre será un esclavo”… Curt Flood.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

César Tello R. de Ciudad Guadalupe, Nuevo León, comenta…: “Extraño que la Liga Mexicana de Verano no informara cómo fue sacada de las Triple A, por no respetar las reglas, como esa de que no se permite a una persona ni a una familia, estar al frente de más de un equipo”.

Aurelio Colunga M. de Matamoros, informa…: “Ud. publicó que no permiten niños en los dugouts ni en los campos de Grandes Ligas, pero recuerdo que Pete Rose llevaba a su hijo al dugout, ¿o no?”.

Amigo Yeyo…: Eso es cierto, en la época de Rose mánager, pero con permiso especial que le concedían solo para Cincinnati, y porque él pagaba el seguro del muchacho.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Quiénes son los que han conectado tres mil incogibles en Grandes Ligas y no están en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Manolo…: 32 han disparado tres mil o más incogibles, y los que no están en el Hall de la Fama son, Pete Rose, Rafael Palmeiro, Ichiro Suzuki, Alex Rodríguez, Adrián Beltré y Abert Pujols.

Francisco A. Ramos, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de los cambios en las pelotas y de las sustancias prohibidas que usan los pitchers?”.

Amigo Pancho…: Las pelotas con menos peso y más pequeñas, fueron ordenadas por los televisadores para mayor dominio de los lanzadores y juegos más cortos. Las sustancias, se han usado siempre, especialmente saliva y vaselina.

Javier Bulhosa T. de Caracas, pregunta…: “Leí que cada equipo de las menores tiene su propietario, aparte de MLB, a la cual sí pertenecen los jugadores. ¿Cuántos son esos equipos y dónde puedo encontrar cuándo fueron fundados?”.

Amigo Javo…: Hay equipos propiedad de particulares, igual que también los hay, la mayoría, de organizaciones de las Mayores. Los equipos de las menores varían, porque algunos desaparecen y otros aparecen. Actualmente son 412, incluso los de las Ligas Independientes. Las fechas de fundaciones puedes encontrarlas en la historia de cada equipo.

José L. Guevara S. de los Teques, pregunta…: “¿Qué opinas de Derek Jeter al mando de los Marlins, y las ligas menores juegan campeonatos?”.

Amigo Cheché…: Desde que llegó Jeter, los Marlins han desarrollado valiosos jovencitos, ya en las Mayores, que serán campeones, y en las sucursales tienen docenas de prospectos… Y sí, cada liga menor juega su campeonato anualmente.

