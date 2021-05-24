The Letters from the Beyond. From Héctor Espino for Arte Moreno – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá. De Héctor Espino para Arte Moreno

“In the Major Leagues you can make a fortune with a losing team” … Dick Young.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Arturo…: I write to you on the same date as when, 86 years ago, it was played for the first time under lighting, at Crosley Field, Cincinnati; and a few days, also 86 years after the retirement of Babe Ruth, May 30, 1935.

They come to the case, because you are also historical in the Major Leagues since May 15, 2003. It was when you bought the Angels from Disneyland, just months after they had even beaten the Giants to the World Series.

But since then, 19 years old! Your team hasn’t even made it to the Fall Classic. However, you paid for the franchise, 180 million dollars and now, according to “Forbes”, it is valued at 2.2 billion. Listen to me, no oil well has given so much.

In October 2020, you also bought the city of Anaheim, the stadium and the parking lot, for 150 million. Olééé!

Yes, you love baseball, my dear Arturo, and that is why you deserve so much success. But you have been wrong in some businesses, like that of hiring Albert Pujols when he was already declining as a player, for 240 million for 10 years; and also the Mike Trout case, the highest paid in baseball history, 37 million 116 thousand 667 per season, until 2030, when he will reach 40 years of age.

He is a good player, excellent. But is he worth such money? Who knows?! He’s been in your lineup since 2011, and he hasn’t been able to resolve your desire to be champions.

In your quest to find a winning formula, you even changed the name of the club in 2016 from the Angels of Anaheim to Los Angeles Angels. That was an abuse. In Los Angeles there are the Dodgers, and your Angels are in Anaheim. Don’t tell me that new name was for the memory of a Triple A team, because that’s a lie. Your intention was to confuse people. Wrong? Of course it is.

Anyway, in the major league business you have had tremendous success, because of the current multimillion dollar value of the franchise, but in major league baseball you have failed.- two decades in search of a triumph that does not appear.

However, you are very loved in Mexico, as you were born in Tucson to Mexican parents, and you have been hardworking and smart enough to become a billionaire, starting out as a small merchant. Congratulations hugs.

Your friend, Hector.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————-Español—————

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Héctor Espino para Arte Moreno

“En las Grandes Ligas se puede amasar una fortuna con un equipo perdedor”… Dick Young.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Arturo…: Te escribo en la misma fecha de cuando, hace 86 años se jugó por primera vez bajo alumbrado, en Crosley Field, de Cincinnati; y a pocos días, igualmente de los 86 años del retiro de Babe Ruth, 30 de mayo de 1935.

Vienen al caso, porque tú eres también histórico en las Grandes Ligas desde el 15 de mayo de 2003. Fue cuando le compraste los Angelinos a Disneylandia, solo meses después que habían ganado hasta la Serie Mundial a los Gigantes.

Pero desde entonces, ¡19 años!, tu equipo ni siquiera ha llegado al Clásico de Otoño. Sin embargo, pagaste por la franquicia, 180 millones de dólares y ahora, según “Forbes”, está valorada en dos mil 200 millones. ¡Óyeme!, ningún pozo petrolero ha dado tanto.

En octubre de 2020, también le compraste a la ciudad de Anaheim, el estadio y el estacionamiento, por 150 millones. ¡Olééé!

Sí, amas al beisbol, mi querido Arturo, y por eso mereces tantos éxitos. Pero

te has equivocado en algunos negocios, como ese de contratar a Albert Pujols cuando ya declinaba como pelotero, por 240 millones para 10 años; e igualmente el caso Mike Trout, el mejor pagado en la historia del beisbol, 37 millones 116 mil 667 por campaña, hasta 2030, cuando llegará a sus 40 años de edad.

Es buen pelotero, excelente. Pero, ¿vale tal dinero? ¡¿Quién sabe?! Está en tu alineación desde 2011, y no ha podido resolverte el deseo de ser campeón.

En tu empeño de encontrar una fórmula ganadora, hasta le cambiaste el nombre al club en 2016, de los Angelinos de Anaheim a Los Ángeles Ángeles. Eso ha sido un abuso. En Los Ángeles están los Dodgers, y tus Angelinos en Anaheim. No me digas que ese nuevo nombre fue por el recuerdo de un equipo Triple A, porque eso es mentira. Tu intención fue confundir a la gente. ¿Mal hecho?, claro que sí.

De todas maneras, en el negocio de las Grandes Ligas has tenido tremendo éxito, por aquello del multimillonario valor actual de la franquicia, pero en el beisbol de Grandes Ligas has fracasado, con7uikl.- dos décadas en busca de un triunfo que no aparece.

No obstante, eres muy querido en México, ya que naciste en Tucsón, pero de padres mexicanos, y has sido suficiente trabajador e inteligente comerciante para convertirte en multimillonario, con un comienzo de pequeño comerciante. Abrazos de felicitaciones.

Tu amigo, Héctor.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

