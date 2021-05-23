35 pitchers with two or more no-hitters – 35 lanzadores con dos o más juegos sin hits

“Throwing a no-hitter is like visiting Heaven on a Sunday morning”… Bob Feller.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The No-Nos – There have been six no-hitters this year, so it’s worth knowing pitchers who have hit more than one in Major League history. There are 35.

Six have pitched three or more, Nolan Ryan 6, Sandy Koufax 4, Larry Corcorán 3, Cy Young 3, Bob Feller 3, Justin Verlánder 3.

The rest, two each …: Pud Galvin, Al Adkinson, Adonis Terry, Theodore Breitenstein, Christy Mathewson, Frank Smith, Addie Joss, Dutch Leonard, Johnny Vander Meer, Allie Reynolds, Virgil Trucks, Carl Erskine, Warren Spahn, Jim Bunning , Jim Maloney, Don Wilson, Ken Holtzman, Bill Stoneman, Steve Busby, Bob Forsch, Hideo Nomo, Randy Johnson, Mark Buehrle, Roy Halladay, Homer Bailey, Tim Lincecún, Mark Scherzer, Jake Arrieta, Mike Fiers.

Acuña was paid very little.- The same executives of the Braves agree that Ronald Acuña was signed for very little money in 2014. What they paid him as a bonus was one hundred thousand dollars.

The Manfred disaster.- Visiting Mexico, Oswaldo Muñoz, proprietary director of the Miami weekly “El Venezolano”, is alarmed by the Summer League’s experiments, about the follies of Commissioner Rob Manfred and his accomplices, the televisions. Oswaldo told me, very alarmed, on the phone…: “They force the relievers to throw to no less than three batters and the intentional walk is automatic, without making the pitches. This is disastrous! ”…

Where is there another Mariano? .- Interesting that the Red Sox, with the best record in the American League, 27-18, and second in the two Leagues, only after the Giants, 28-16, are anxious in search of a reliever . They are convinced that the bullpen needs a safe shot closer, Mariano Rivera type, and that’s what scouts are up to.

Marlins clowns – Derek Jeter, who has been one of the closest bigleaguers to perfection, is now at the helm of the Marlins, a far from perfect team. Not only are they, with 20-23, three games under 500, and six of the Division leaders, the Mets, but outside of those details of the field of action, the audio of the radio narrators in Spanish on Radio Mambí, It is the same as on television, so it is a rampant ridiculousness. Logically, those who lend themselves to such atrocity end up being irresponsible clowns of the sports microphone …

35 lanzadores con dos o más juegos sin hits

“Lanzar juego sin hits, es como visitar el Cielo un domingo por la mañana”… Bob Feller.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los No-No.- Se han tirado seis juegos sin hits este año, por lo que vale la pena conocer a los lanzadores que han logrado más de uno en la historia de las Grandes Ligas. Son 35.

Seis han tirado tres o más, Nolan Ryan 6, Sandy Koufax 4, Larry Corcorán 3, Cy Young 3, Bob Feller 3, Justin Verlánder 3.

El resto, dos cada uno…: Pud Galvin, Al Adkinson, Adonis Terry, Theodore Breitenstein, Christy Mathewson, Frank Smith, Addie Joss, Dutch Leonard, Johnny Vander Meer, Allie Reynolds, Virgil Trucks, Carl Erskine, Warren Spahn, Jim Bunning, Jim Maloney, Don Wilson, Ken Holtzman, Bill Stoneman, Steve Busby, Bob Forsch, Hideo Nomo, Randy Johnson, Mark Buehrle, Roy Halladay, Homer Bailey, Tim Lincecún, Mark Scherzer, Jake Arrieta, Mike Fiers.

Muy poco le pagaron a Acuña.- Los mismos ejecutivos de los Bravos están de acuerdo en que a Ronald Acuña lo firmaron por muy poco dinero en 2014. Lo que le pagaron como bono fueron cien mil dólares.

El desastre Manfred.- De visita en México, Oswaldo Muñoz, director propietario del semanario “El Venezolano”, de Miami, se alarma por los experimentos de la Liga de Verano, acerca de las locuras del comisionado Rob Manfred y sus cómplices, los televisadores. Me dijo Oswaldo, muy alarmado, por teléfono…: “¡Obligan a los relevistas a lanzarle a no menos de tres bateadores y la base por bolas intencional es automática, sin hacer los lanzamientos. Ésto es desastroso!”…

¿Dónde hay otro Mariano?.- Interesante que los Medias Rojas, con el mejor record de la Liga Americana, 27-18, y segundos de las dos Ligas, sólo tras los Gigantes, 28-16, se angustien en busca de un relevista. Están convencidos de que el bullpén necesita un cerrador tiro seguro, tipo Mariano Rivera, y en eso andan los scouts.

Payasones marlinsdones.- Derek Jeter, quien ha sido uno de los bigleaguers más cercanos a la perfección, está ahora al frente de los Marlins, un equipo nada perfecto. No solo están, con 20-23, tres juegos bajo 500, y a seis de los líderes de la División, los Mets, sino que fuera de esos detalles del campo de la acción, el audio de los narradores radiales en castellano por Radio Mambí, es el mismo de la televisión, por lo que resulta una una ridiculez galopante. Lógicamente, quienes se prestan a tal barbaridad, terminan siendo irresponsables payasones del micrófono deportivo…

