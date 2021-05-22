The Griffeys Slander George Steinbrenner – Los Griffey calumnian A George Steinbrenner

“Why and why do ladies fully pluck their eyebrows, if they paint it later? That’s a waste! … Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The best.- The best native prospect from Latin America, according to “Baseball America”, is the Dominican outfielder Julio Rodríguez, of the Mariners, who hits with power in Class A. Julio is second of all, only behind 21-year-old right-hander Hunter Green (Reds), who in Double A throws the fastball up to 103 miles per hour. The second Spanish-speaking, fourth among all, Luis Matos, is a 19-year-old native of Valera, Venezuela, centerfielder for the Giants, in class A.

The next is Roansey Contreras, Dominican right-hander for the Yankees, already in Double A, at 21 years of age. In 132.1 innings, he missed 113 strikeouts and only walked 36. Next is Oswaldo Peraza, from Barquisimeto, a 20-year-old Yankees shortstop, who in Class A High, hits for 300 with five home runs.

CC’s disgusting tongue – White Sox manager Tony LaRussa may have reacted inappropriately to rookie Yermín Mercedes’ home run. But CC Sabathia’s rude, insolent intervention against him is unacceptable. Sabathia appears, with non-publishable terms, more in the mood to offend Hall of Fame Tony than to comment on what he did. Save your filthy CC tongue.

Liars the Griffeys.- In a documentary titled “Junior”, about the life of Ken Griffey Jr., he says that he never signed with the Yankees because George Steinbrenner discriminated against him as a child, by ordering them to remove him from the dugout while his father played with the Bronx club. And that at the same time, a son of Graig Nettles (white) was in the infield during practice.

Lie! No son of a baseball player, neither white nor black, is allowed on the playing field, because insurance does not cover it. And they do not accept children of any color, in the dugout. Griffey Sr., on the other hand, never made a million dollars a season until he made it to the Yankees in 1982 ($ 1,041,667, up to $ 1,100,000 in 1986). Then, only in 1987 (Braves) did he collect a million. He fell from those heights until his retirement in 1990. If there was discrimination they would not have paid him such money.

Also, during the reign of Steinbrenner Sr., there were numerous highly paid blacks, both American and Latin American, on the Yankees roster, and in great harmony.

Los Griffey calumnian A George Steinbrenner

“¿Por qué y para qué las damas se depilan totalmente las cejas, si después se la pintan?. ¡Eso es un desperdicio!… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los mejores.- El primer prospecto nativo de Latinoamérica, según “Baseball América”, es el outfielder dominicano Julio Rodríguez, de los Marineros, quien batea con poder en Clase A Alta. Julio es segundo de todos, solo tras del lanzador derecho, de 21 años, Hunter Green (Rojos), quien en Doble A, tira la recta hasta a 103 millas por hora. El segundo de habla hispana, cuarto entre todos, Luis Matos, es nativo de Valera, Venezuela, de 19 años, centerfielder de los Gigantes, en clase A.

El siguiente es Roansey Contreras, lanzador derecho dominicano de los Yankees, ya en Doble A, a los 21 años de edad. En 132.1 innings, dejó a 113 strikeouts y solo dió 36 bases por bolas. Sigue Oswaldo Peraza, de Barquisimeto, shortstop de los Yankees, de 20 años, quien en Clase A Alta, batea para 300 con cinco jonrones.

Lengua asquerosa de CC.- Es posible que el mánager de los Medias Blancas, Tony LaRussa, haya reaccionado de manera inadecuada ante el jonrón del novato, Yermín Mercedes. Pero la intervención soez, insolente, de CC Sabathia en su contra es inaceptable. Sabathia aparece, con términos no publicables, más con ánimos de ofender a Tony, el del Hall de la Fama, que de opinar acerca de lo que hizo. Guárdate tu asquerosa lengua CC.

Mentirosos los Griffeys.- En un documental titulado “Junior”, acerca de la vida de Ken Griffey hijo, dice él que nunca firmó con los Yankees porque George Steinbrenner lo discriminó cuando era niño, al ordenar lo sacaran del dugout mientras su papá jugaba con el club del Bronx. Y que al mismo tiempo, un hijo de Graig Nettles (blanco) estaba en el infield durante la práctica.

¡Miente!. Nunca ningún hijo de pelotero, ni blanco ni negro es permitido en el campo de juego, porque el seguro no lo cubre. Y tampoco aceptan niños de ningún color, en el dugout. Por otra parte, Griffey padre nunca cobró un millón de dólares por temporada, hasta que llegó a los Yankees, en 1982 ($ 1.041.667, y hasta $ 1.100.000 en 1986). Después, solo en 1987 (Bravos) cobró el millón. Bajó de esas alturas hasta su retiro en 1990. Si había discriminación no le hubieran pagado tal dinero.

Además, durante el reinado de Steinbrenner padre, hubo numerosos negros muy bien pagados, tanto estadounidenses como latinoamericanos, en el róster de los Yankees, y en gran armonía.

