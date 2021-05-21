1st. journalist lady in the major leagues – 1ra. dama periodista en las Grandes Ligas

“From the sea the grouper and from the land the lamb” … Castizo Dicharacho.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, May 21, 64 years ago, Doris O’Donnell, a reporter for the Cleveland News, was kicked out of the Feanway Park press box because those workplaces were exclusive for men. Moreover, all women in any activity were forbidden to enter these areas, they were not even accepted for visits. But she Doris continued her fight, and weeks later, she managed to cover the visiting Indians at Griffith Stadium, Washington. The first lady who worked in a press box in the majors. Doris was a noted reporter on all sources. She died in September 2015, at the age of 94. A companion to remember forever! … ** Like the Bambino, the Curse of Albert Pujols? Who knows?! But as soon as he was released in Anaheim and appeared in a Dodger uniform in Los Angeles, Mike Trout fell on the disabled list for at least two months. He injured a calf … ** Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar said Thursday …: “As soon as the doctors authorize it I want to play again.” Pillar is treated for a broken nose when he was hit by a 95 mph fastball Monday by Braves pitcher Jacob Webb. It is not yet known how long it will take him to recover …

“I agree that women should not vote, because we always have something more important to do” … Eva Arguiñano.-

** The new record set by Gerrit (Nat King) Cole is for the highest number of strikeouts between two walks. And it is 62. The previous mark was 57, and Corbin Burnes (Brewers) had it… ** The first thing Christian Yelich (Royals) did, upon returning from his waist injury, was to go to Salvador Pérez’s locker, the Valencian receiver of the team, to congratulate him on his nine home runs and 27 RBIs … ** White Sox manager Tony LaRussa, a staunch friend of serious, formal baseball, said he will not accept violations of the unwritten Rules to Yasmín Mercedes , a rookie who homered at 3-0 with a 16-4 win. “Here the unwritten Rules are fulfilled,” stressed the historic manager … You are doing well, Tony LaRussa, you are doing well! …

“Enjoy the little things, and you will realize that they are not so small” … The Wheel of Luck “.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

