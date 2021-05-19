A pitcher makes 30 outs in a row and loses the game. – Un pitcher hace 30 outs en fila y pierde el juego

“In the name of justice, many commit flagrant injustices” … Jaime Bayly.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Wednesday. But, if you didn’t inform me where you are writing from, I can’t answer you

Osvaldo Virgil Sr., turned 89 on Monday, in his Montecristi, Dominican Republic, and at the Mets Academy, as what he is, a tycoon of baseball knowledge. He entrusted me to send hugs to all the readers.

Mario Róbinson B. from Hermosillo, asks…: “A pitcher pitches a perfect nine-inning game, but they go to 0-0 extras. In the first inning of the tenth they put the man in second. The next batter hits the ball to the out field and that runner reaches third; the next, he also flys to outfield, and the runner scores on tagging up. The next batter is out. The pitcher pitched a perfect 10 innings, 30 consecutive outs, and lost the game. I’m right?”.

Friend Mayo…: Right. I mean, you understand baseball better than the commissioner, Rob Manfred, and his television accomplices.

Edgar Barroeta, from Acarigua, asks…: “If a player signs a large contract and dies, do they pay the heirs for it? Another…: Are pensions in MLB hereditary? ”

Friend Edyo … You are the most obituary. 1) It depends on the conditions of the contract. He is almost always backed by insurance … 2) Yes, the pension is hereditary and there are from 551 dollars a month, up to 17 thousand 500, depending on the time he has played.

Hector E. Sánchez, from West Palm Beach, asks…: “Did you vote for Dave Parker for Hall of Fame?”

Friend Jeity…: Parker was a good-armed right fielder and a hitter with eventual power.

He was not the best of his time in the position, nor did he have 10 outstanding seasons,

Nor did he contribute to baseball what the stars contribute.

Luis F. Rodríguez T. from Hermosillo, asks…: “Wasn’t it in the sixth inning of the seventh game, the 1926 World Series, with the Cardinals beating the Yankees 3-2, when Grover Cleveland Alexánder relieved and left Tony Lázzeri strikeout? , with three on bases? On the Hall of Fame plaque they imply that it was in the ninth inning. ”

Amigo Lucho…: it was in the sixth inning, with two outs, and Lou Gehrig in first, Bob Meusel in second and Earle Combs in third. He made the third out on Lazzeri’s strikeout, and in the other two innings only Babe Ruth was on base, on balls. And no, the plaque only says “in final crisis at Yankee Stadium.” That is, in a final crisis (with seven outs) at Yankee Stadium.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

