More protests over the library in Mexico – Más protestas por la biblioteca en México

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Rudecindo Hurtado, from Porlamar, asks…: “The apology for why you did not donate the library to Venezuela and yes to Mexico, is ridiculous. How to explain that in Valencia there was nowhere to locate it and in Monterrey they made it a special place? So why didn’t you give the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame a house to display that ton plus 50 kilos of books? ”

Friend Ruddy…: What makes you think that I have enough money to give away real estate? I do not receive bigleaguer fees, but the very modest possible for a journalist. In addition, I am satisfied with what I did, since in Monterrey, two stellar librarians have organized the library with MLB quality.

Jorge Medina R. from Maracaibo, says…: “How excellent and stimulating your literary contribution to Mexico. I hope you has something left for the Zuliano Baseball Museum”.

Friend Yoyo …: The work and study books that I have left, about 300 kilos, are also from the Mexico Baseball Hall. They have lent them to me. When I die, my wife and children will send them to Monterrey. I am sorry.

Óscar A. Hernández, from La Urbina, says …: “I hope the commissioner, Rob Manfred, knows his opinion, so that they do not harm baseball in their efforts to defend the interests of television.”

Amigo Caro …: Thank you for reading and writing to me. Manfred knows, because he reads me. But the millions of dollars, you know, can more than me.

Yacer Arteaga, from Valencia, asks…: “What is your all-time roster?”

Friend Yaz…: Of course without that hindrance they call designated hitter. Lineup, Honus Wagner SS, Roberto Clemente RF, Brooks Róbinson 3B, Willie Mays CF, Joe DiMaggio LF, Johnny Bench C, Lou Gehrig 1B, Roberto Alomar 2B. I had to move DiMaggio from center to left, and sit, none other than Babe Ruth, Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Iván Rodríguez, Alex Rodríguez, Nap Lajoie, Rogers Hornsby, Luis Aparicio, Adrian (Cap) Anson .

P. starters, Cy Young, Warren Spahn, Sandy Koufax, Walter Johnson, Juan Marichal, Nolan Ryan … Relievers, Grover Cléveland Alexander, Christy Mathewson, Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Dennis Eckersley …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Más protestas por la biblioteca en México

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Rudecindo Hurtado, de Porlamar, pregunta…: “La disculpa de por qué no le donó su biblioteca a Venezuela y sí a México, es ridícula. ¿Cómo explicar que en Valencia no había dónde ubicarla y en Monterrey le hicieron un local especial?. Entonces, ¿por qué Ud. mismo no le regaló al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol de Venezuela una casa para exhibir esa tonelada más 50 kilos de libros?”.

Amigo Ruddy…: ¿Qué te hace pensar que tengo tanto dinero como para regalar inmuebles? No recibo honorarios de bigleaguer, sino los muy modestos posibles para un periodista. Además, estoy satisfecho por lo que hice, ya que en Monterrey, dos estelares bibliotecarios han organizado la biblioteca con calidad de Grandes Ligas.

Jorge Medina R. de Maracaibo, dice…: “Cuán excelente y estimulante su contribución literaria a México. Ojalá le quede algo para el Museo del Beisbol Zuliano”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Los libros de trabajo y de estudios que me quedan, unos 300 kilos, también son del Salón del Beisbol de México. Me los han prestado. Cuando yo muera, mi esposa y mis hijos los mandarán a Monterrey. Lo siento.

Óscar A. Hernández, de La Urbina, dice…: “Ojalá el comisionado, Rob Manfred, conozca su opinión, para que no dañen al beisbol en su empeño por defender los intereses de la televisión”.

Amigo Caro…: Gracias por leerme y por escribirme. Manfred está enterado, porque me lee. Pero los millones de dólares, ya lo sabes, pueden más que yo.

Yacer Arteaga, de Valencia, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es su róster de todos los tiempos?”.

Amigo Yaz…: Por supuesto que sin ese estorbo que llaman bateador designado. Alineación, Honus Wagner SS, Roberto Clemente RF, Brooks Róbinson 3B, Willie Mays CF, Joe DiMaggio LF, Johnny Bench C, Lou Gehrig 1B, Roberto Alomar 2B. Tuve que mover a DiMaggio del centro a la izquierda, y sentar, nada menos que a Babe Ruth, Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Iván Rodríguez, Alex Rodríguez, Nap Lajoie, Rogers Hornsby, Luis Aparicio, Adrian (Cap) Anson.

P. abridores, Cy Young, Warren Spahn, Sandy Koufax, Walter Johnson, Juan Marichal, Nolan Ryan… Relevistas, Grover Cléveland Alexánder, Christy Mathewson, Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Dennis Eckersley…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

