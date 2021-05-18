Bad Bunny reveals that José Juan Barea will return to PR Basketball League Playing with the Santurce Cangrejeros

The rapper and co-owner of the team, as well as the organization, have announced the signature of the former NBA player through their social media accounts

Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, a team announced on Monday morning that Bad Bunny has become co-owner of the team, and revealed this afternoon on their Instagram social networks that the player José Juan Barea has opted to sign with them for the return of the National Superior Basketball.

In this way, Barea will return to BSN after an extensive 14-season career in the NBA with the team for which he played in 2006. He had previously also had a debut in the league with the Mayagüez Indians, team of which his father is a member of the owner group and who also aspired to sign the former Dallas Mavericks player.

The franchise reported that Barea – who has just ended his contract with the Estudiantes ACB League club in Spain- “will arrive in the coming weeks to join the quintet’s training sessions.”

“I want to get more involved in playing in Puerto Rico, so I’m ready to play with the Cangrejeros,” Barea said in the statement sent by the team.

For his part, the general manager of the Cangrejeros, René Morales, stated in a written statement that “I understand that this project is of high magnitude and super special, you have to have the best pieces available and what better way than to return to one of our greatest pride ”.