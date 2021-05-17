How Pujols can help the Dodgers – Cómo Pujols puede ayudar los Dodgers

“That Rob Manfred does not understand baseball is as if Pope Francis ignored The Sacred History” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The voices of baseball, between Saturday afternoon and Sunday, released phrases such as …:

“And what the hell are the Dodgers going to do with Albert Pujols ?!”

“A team as good on defense as the Dodgers, where is he going to put Pujols to play!”

“As a player, Pujols is an unburied corpse!”

“The place on the roster that Pujols occupies is more valuable himself!”

The diligent partner of “Los Angeles Times”, Dylán Hernández, explains why the 41-year-old Dominican, in his 21st season of bigleaguer, was rescued in Los Angeles, after being fired in Anaheim.

He begins his column like this …: “At first glance, it doesn’t make sense, that they hire a 41-year-old player, with his bat speed decreased, and who can only play one position.”

He adds…: “However, look deep and this mistake will make sense.”

And he remembers that the Dodgers have done other similar negotiations, like the Chase Utley and David Freese. He then he points out …:

“With their roster made up of a new generation of players, the Dodgers can use voices like Pujols. Amid the surprise at Anaheim’s departure for Pujols, Mike Trout said he was very sorry. And he added…: ‘He was my mentor during my career, until now, my entire career. Because he knows everything one can do on a ball court. I could go up to him and talk about any baseball topic. If I fell into a slump, he knew how to give me the perfect solution. I can never thank you enough. He is an excellent person, an incredible friend of mine ”.

He continues Dylán’s column…: “If the best player of the moment, he praises the advice of Pujols, Sheldon Neuse and Luke Raley may also receive it. Who knows, possibly the next time Mookie Betts or Corey Seager slump, Pujols can help them, before the team loses 14 of 18 games again. ”

With no designated hitter used in the National League, Pujols will be a pinch-hitter and a regular warmer for the Dodgers’ bench. But when they face left-handed pitchers, manager Dave Roberts will use him at first base, sending Max Muncy and Gavin Lux to second on the bench. Because Lux is hitting 143 against lefties.

Pujols represents very little expense for the Dodgers, who will pay him $ 428,000 for the season (prorated minimum wage, 570,500). The rest, up to 30 million are paid in Anaheim.

Very good column from Dylán. But then they should have hired Pujols as a coach, not as a player … I mean, right?! …

—————————————Español——————–

Cómo Pujols puede ayudar los Dodgers

“Que Rob Manfred no entienda el beisbol es como si el Papa Francisco ignorara La Historia Sagrada”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las voces del beisbol, entre sábado en la tarde y ayer domingo, lanzaron frases como…:

“¡¿Y qué carrizo van a hacer los Dodgers con Albert Pujols?!”.

“¡Un equipo tan bueno a la defensiva como los Dodgers, ¿dónde va a poner a jugar Pujols!”.

“¡Como pelotero, Pujols es un cadáver insepulto!”.

“¡El sitio en el róster que ocupa Pujols, es más valioso el él mismo!”.

El acucioso compañero de “Los Ángeles Times”, Dylán Hernández, explica por qué el dominicano de 41 años, en su temporada 21 de bigleaguer, fue rescatado en Los Ángeles, después de ser despedido en Anaheim.

Comienza su columna así…: “A simple vista, no tiene sentido, que contraten a un pelotero de 41 años, con su velocidad del bate disminuida, y quien solo puede jugar una posición”.

Agrega…: “Sin embargo, vea profundo y este error tendrá sentido”.

Y recuerda que los Dodgers han hecho otras negociaciones parecidas, como las Chase Utley y David Freese. Entonces señala…:

“Con su róster formado por una nueva generación de peloteros, los Dodgers pueden usar voces como la de Pujols. En medio de la sorpresa por la partida de Anaheim por Pujols, Mike Trout dijo que lo sentía mucho. Y agregó…: ‘Fue mi mentor durante mi carrera, hasta ahora, toda mi carrera. Porque él conoce todo lo que uno pueda hacer en un terreno de jugar pelota. Yo podía acercarme a él y hablar sobre cualquier tópico del beisbol. Si caía en slump, sabía darme la solución perfecta. Nunca podré agradecerle lo suficiente. Es una excelente persona, increíble amigo mío”.

Continúa la columna de Dylán…: “Si el mejor pelotero del momento, elogia los consejos de Pujols, Sheldon Neuse y Luke Raley también podrán recibirlos. ¡Quien sabe!, posiblemente la próxima vez que Mookie Betts o Corey Seager caigan en slump, Pujols pueda ayudarlos, antes que el equipo pierda 14 de 18 juegos otra vez”.

Como en la Liga Nacional no se usa el bateador designado, Pujols será emergente al bate y asíduo calentador del banco de los Dodgers. Pero, cuando enfrenten lanzadores zurdos, el mánager Dave Roberts, lo usará en primera base, mandando a segunda a Max Muncy y a Gavin Lux al banco. Porque Lux batea para 143 ante a zurdos.

Pujols representa muy pocos gastos para los Dodgers, quienes le pagarán 428 mil dólares por lo que falta de la temporada (prorrateo del sueldo mínimo, 570 mil 500). El resto, hasta 30 millones se lo pagan en Anaheim.

Muy buena columna de Dylán. Pero entonces debieron contratar a Pujols como coach, no como pelotero… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

