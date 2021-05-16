Four after Albert Pujols – Cuatro tras de Albert Pujols

“If you do not know the history of what concerns you, if you do not respect and do not want that history, then the foundations of your existence will be weak” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) .- IGNORANCE CAUSES HAVIC.- The six professional championships in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Mexico and Venezuela, plus the Caribbean Series, should be called Esteban Bellán this time.

This May 5 marked the 150th anniversary of when that Habanero was the first Spanish-speaking professional baseball player, as third baseman for the Troy Haymarker, the day after the inauguration of the first Big League, the National Association.

Of course the so-called commissioner for Mexico and the Caribbean, Juan Puello, has no idea who Bellán was, or what he did.

THEY WANT TO HIRE PUJOLS.- Four teams tried yesterday to sign Albert Pujols, as reported by Larry Brown. The 41-year-old from Querétaro was released by the Angels in his 21st season, when he was hitting 198, five homers, 12 RBIs. The team that hires him will pay him only $ 380,000, rookie salary, corresponding to the remainder of the season. In Anaheim they will pay him the rest, up to 30 million, according to the contract. The agents, MVP Sports Group, are demanding from potential contractors that Pujols play every day, because he refuses to be on the bench.

BASEBALL AND PANDEMIC.- The pandemic has been dominated in this Union of States. Now we vaccinated can go out without a mask, as announced by President Joe Biden. And as of June 2, the Reds are authorized to sell tickets to their entire Great American Ball Park, as authorized by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Until then, they only sell 20%. And they hope that in July the 30 teams can sell all their tickets.

ROJOS HONRONEROS.- Red Sox and Athletics woke up yesterday Saturday, with more games won (28-16) than all the other 28 teams. Bostonians have some youngsters who get on base when it is time to get on base and serve the ball when it is necessary to get it out. On Friday, they beat the Angels 4-3, simply with a pair of home runs of two runs each, fired by first baseman and ninth batter, Bobby Dalbec, and right fielder eighth bat, Hunter Renfroe. Now, after that feat, Dalbec is hitting for 230, four homers, 15 RBIs; and Renfroe, 241, five and 19 … It’s going well, guys, it’s going well! …

————————————–Español——————-

Cuatro tras de Albert Pujols

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- LA IGNORANCIA CAUSA ESTRAGOS.- Los seis campeonatos profesionales de Puerto Rico, Dominicana, Colombia, Panamá, México y Venezuela, más la Serie del Caribe, deberían llamarse esta vez, Esteban Bellán.

El cinco de este mayo se cumplieron 150 años de cuando ese habanero fue el primer pelotero profesional de habla hispana, como tercera base de los Troy Hamarker, al día siguiente de la inauguración de la primera Liga Grande, la National Association.

Por supuesto el llamado comisionado para México y el Caribe, Juan Puello, no tiene ni idea de quién fue Bellán, ni de lo que hizo.

QUIEREN CONTRATAR A PUJOLS.- Cuatro equipos trataban ayer de firmar a Albert Pujols, según lo ninformó Larry Brown. El quisqueyano, de 41 años, fue dejado libre por los Angelinos en su temporada 21, cuando bateaba para 198, cinco jonrones, 12 impulsadas. El equipo que lo contrate le pagará solo 380 mil dólares, sueldo de novatos, correspondiente a lo que falta de la campaña. En Anaheim le pagarán el resto, hasta 30 millones, según el contrato. Los agentes, MVP Sports Group, están exigiendo a los posibles contratistas que Pujols juege todo los días, porque se niega a estar en el banco.

BEISBOL Y PANDEMIA.- La pandemia ha sido dominada en esta Unión de Estados. Ya los vacunados podemos salir a la calle sin máscarilla, como lo anunció el Presidente Joe Biden. Y a partir del dos de junio, los Rojos están autorizados a vender boletos para todo su Great Américan Ball Park, según autorizó el gobernador de Ohio, Mike DeWine. Hasta entonces, solo venden el 20%. Y esperan que en julio los 30 equipos pueden vender todas sus entradas.

JONRONEROS ROJOS.- Medias Rojas y Atléticos amanecieron ayer sábado, con más juegos ganados (28-16) que todos los otros 28 equipos. Los bostonianos tienen unos jovencitos que se embasan cuando hay que embasarse y sacan la bola cuando hay que sacarla. El viernes, les ganaron 4-3 a los Angelinos, simplemente con par de jonrones de dos carraras cada uno, disparados por el primera base y noveno bate, Bobby Dalbec, y el right fielder octavo bate, Hunter Renfroe. Ahora, después de esa hazaña, Dalbec batea para 230, cuatro jonrones, 15 impulsadas; y Renfroe, 241, cinco y 19… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

