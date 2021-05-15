I never saw a corpse with the safe behind – Nunca ví un cadáver con la caja fuerte atrás

“When the doctor asked me, ‘Do you drink liquor?’, I replied, ‘Only sometimes, doctor. That is, only sometimes I DO NOT drink ”… Trapichito.-

“Money is not life, it is just vanity” … Luis Alcaraz.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Bigleaguers are suing Major League Baseball for $ 500 million. And if that is outrageous, the reason is even more unusual …: They consider that they did not act in good faith last year, when they prorated the fees, according to the sixty games of the pandemic emergency, instead of the usual 162. In this case, those who are right are Commissioner Rob Manfred and his people.

The whole world thinks that Major League Baseball players are overpaid, so now they can also be described as being excessively ambitious. The least paid of them take more than $500 thousand dollars per season, the most, $37 million 116 thousand 666. So what does a few hundred thousand more mean? Spending 500 and more millions of dollars in this life, which many of them receive for the entire career, is impossible. There is no where or how to squander such capital, least of all the bigleaguers, who have advisers in economics, to invest and earn more and more.

Hey guys, I’ve never seen a corpse taken to the cemetery, with a safe on the back.

And as for me, if they gave me $ 500 million, I would donate it to the Red Cross. I could not own so much money. I would go crazy.

“Only the ignorant need good luck” … Anonymous.-

Felipe Alou-Albert Pujols.- The famous Dominican journalist, Radhamés Bonilla, publishes that Felipe Alou told him…: “The baseball business has no soul or spirit,” referring to the release given to Albert Pujols by the Angels.

Right, friend Felipe. What baseball has are dollars. Pujols collected from the Angels, between 2012 and 2021, 240 million and they could not reach the World Series. And Felipe, he was very well paid in his time, because he was stellar. For the eight seasons he played, through 1974, he was paid $ 435,000, plus what he received for playing in the 1962 World Series, plus his managerial fees.

And a naive question…: How many of the 1,200 bigleaguers would play if they didn’t get paid?

None, because they have neither soul nor spirit.

“It is a great sorrow for the poor to procure what they lack, and it is also a great job for the rich, to save what is left over” … Antonio de Guevara.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

