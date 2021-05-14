Bobby Bonilla collects millions until 2036 – Bobby Bonilla cobra millones hasta 2036     

“Good pitchers, they throw well until they are bad” … Joe Maddon.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Interesting, that in this era of cell phones and computers, pitchers and catchers consult cards and slips to see how they throw to each batter, just like the other seven do to see how they are placed on the defense … That’s life! … ** My friend, Jimmy Shapiro, from BetOnline, tells me that among 12 cities aspiring to be the new home of the Athletics, Las Vegas is the number one in chances of achieving it . The others, Montreal, Charlotte, Nashville, Portland, San Antonio, Indianapolis, San Jose, Oklahoma City, Vancouver, Louisville, Austin. It would be the fourth home of the Athletics, after Phildelphia (1901-1954), Kansas City (1955-1967) and Oakland (since 1968) … ** If someone thinks it was a waste of the Angels, to pay Albert Pujols 30 million dollars for this season without him playing it, look at this nonsense…: On January 3, 2000, the Mets released Bobby Bonilla, who was a mediocre bigleaguer, and promised to pay him $ 1.10 million annually starting in 2011 and until 2036, total…: 29 million 750 thousand dollars, without even putting on a uniform…

“We suggest you drink your liquor here and not at home, since four out of every five accidents occur at home” … Sign in “El Camarón Borracho” .-

** Unbeatable record? … As my friend, the Mexican historian, Alfonso Araujo Bojórquez, just informed me, the day before yesterday it was 95 years old, because it happened in 1926, that Walter Johnson of the (Senators), reached 400 victories, finished with 417. Only one more had 400 or more victories, Cy Young, 511. The most successful winner among the active, Justin Verlánder (Astros) with 226, at 38 years old and injured… ** Bobby Valentine, who was a successful manager in Major League Baseball (Rangers, Mets and Red Sox), has run as an independent candidate for Mayor of Stanford, Connecticut, his hometown. Bobby graduated from Stanford University in technology … ** The Tom Seaver statue, at Citi Field, will be unveiled by his relatives on the opening day of the 2022 season … ** Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard states the unwritten Rules of Baseball are stupid. And he cites as acceptable the clownish pantomimes of some young bigleaguers after hitting home runs … ** Sign on the Citi Field tribune during a game, “Lindor …: charges, but he also plays” …

“Baseball is an island of activities, surrounded by an ocean of statistics” … Joseph McKadew.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Bobby Bonilla cobra millones hasta 2036

“Los buenos lanzadores, lanzan bien hasta cuanto están mal”… Joe Maddon.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Interesante, que en esta época de celulares y computadoras, pitchers y catchers consulten tarjetitas y papelitos a ver cómo le lanzan a cada bateador, igual que los otros siete lo hacen a ver cómo se colocan a la defensiva… ¡Así es la vida!… ** Me cuenta mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, que entre 12 ciudades aspirantes a ser la nueva sede de los Atléticos, Las Vegas es la número uno en posibilidades de logarla. Las otras, Montreal, Charlotte, Nashville, Portland, San Antonio, Indianapolis, San Jose, Oklahoma City, Vancouver, Louisville, Austin. Sería la cuarta sede de los Atléticos, tras Phildelphia (1901-1954), Kansas City (1955-1967) y Oakland (desde1968)… ** Si alguien cree que ha sido un despilfarro de los Angelinos, pagarle a Albert Pujols 30 millones de dólares por esta temporada sin que la juegue, miren este disparate…: El tres de enero de 2000, los Mets dejaron libre a Bobby Bonilla, quien fue un bigleaguer mediocre, y se comprometieron a pagarle un millón 190 mil dólares anuales a partir de 2011 y hasta 2036, total…: 29 millones 750 mil dólares, sin siquiera uniformarse…

“Te sugerimos tomar aquí tu licor y no en tu casa, ya que cuatro de cada cinco accidentes ocurren en el hogar”… Letrero en “El Camarón Borracho”.-

** ¿Record imbatible?… Como me acaba de informar mi amigo, el historiador mexicano, Alfonso Araujo Bojórquez, anteayer se cumplieron 95 años, porque ocurrió en 1926, que Walter Johnson de los (Senadores), llegó a 400 victorias, terminó con 417. Solo uno más logró 400 o más victorias, Cy Young, 511. El más ganador entre los activos, Justin Verlánder (Astros) con 226, a los 38 años y lesionado… ** Bobby Valentine, quien fuera mánager exitoso en Grandes Ligas (Rangers, Mets y Medias Rojas), se ha lanzado como candidato independiente para Alcalde de Stanford, Connecticut, su ciudad natal. Bobby se graduó en tecnología en la Universidad de Stanford… ** La estatua de Tom Seaver, en Citi Field, será develada por sus familiares, el día inaugural de la temporada 2022… ** El lanzador de los Mets, Noah Syndergaard, acusa de estúpidas las Reglas no escritas del beisbol. Y cita como aceptables las pantomimas payasescas de algunos jóvenes bigleaguers tras conectar jonrones… ** Letrero en la tribuna de Citi Field durante un juego, “Lindor…: cobra, pero también juega”…

“El beisbol es una isla de actividades, rodeada de un océano de estadísticas”… Joseph McKadew.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

