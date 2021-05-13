Cubans and professionals forget Esteban Bellán – Cubanos y profesionales olvidan a Esteban Bellán

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week …: The first time a national sentiment piece of music was performed at a ball game was in a World Series. Do you remember when and where it happened? Paradoxical fact …: That piece of music was not the National Anthem of any country.

The answer …: This did not occur before the call of play ball, but between the middle of the seventh inning, that is, the so-called “seven inning stretch”, during the first game of the 1918 World Series. , Red Sox-Cubs A band was heard with “The Star Spangled Banner”, because the United States was involved in the First World War. They played at Chicago’s Comiskey Park, which the White Sox had loaned to the Cubs.

Then, “The Star Spangled Banner” was the opening of all baseball and other sports games. And in 1931 it was instituted as the National Anthem of the USA. That first game hearing such a play was won by Boston, with Babe Ruth in the mound, 1-0 in 1:50 hours The longest game in that World Series, 1:58, the shortest, 1:46, the Red Sox won in six games.

An “inning” two “entries” .- By the way, it strikes me that there are still those who write, and some who transmit, “entry” by “inning.” It is not necessary to be very intelligent, nor remarkable literate to understand it. Because an inning has two innings, the upper one and the lower one, so called because, each time a team enters the field. If you want a synonym for inning, well, Chapter. And I warn you that this is a recent use error. Before, no one was capable of calling an inning an “entrance” … Ah! You’re welcome…

The abandoned one?! .- I am disappointed, incredulous, beaten, because no one, not even a Cuban, no Latin American professional baseball player, remembered, at least publicly, that 150 years had passed, a century and a half! From the appearance of the first native of Latin America, professional baseball player and also the first bigleaguer, the habanero, Esteban Bellán. On May 5, 1871, he was the third baseman with the Troy Haymakers of New York, one of the National Association teams …

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: La primera vez que se interpretó una pieza musical de sentimiento patrio en un juego de pelota fue en una Serie Mundial. ¿Recuerdas cuándo y dónde ocurrió? Dato paradójico…: Esa pieza musical no era Himno Nacional de ningún país.

La respuesta…: Ésto no ocurrió antes de la voz de play ball, sino entre la primera y la segunda entradas del séptimo inning, o sea, el llamado “seven inning stretch”, durante el primer juego de la Serie Mundial de 1918, Medias Rojas-Cachorros. Una banda se hizo oír con “The Star Spangled Banner”, debido a que Estados Unidos estaba involucrado en la Primera Guerra Mundial. Jugaban en Comiskey Park de Chicago, que los Medias Blancas se lo habían prestado a los Cachorros.

Entonces, “The Star Spangled Banner”, fue la apertura de todo juego de beisbol y de otros deportes. Y en 1931 se le instituyó como el Himno Nacional de USA. Aquel primer juego oyendo tal obra, lo ganó Boston, con Babe Ruth en la lomita, 1-0 en 1:50 horas. El encuentro de más tiempo en esa Serie Mundial, 1:58, el más corto, 1:46. Ganaron los Medias Rojas en seis juegos.

Un “inning” dos “entradas”.- Por cierto, me llama la atención que todavía haya quienes escriban, y algunos que transmitan, “entrada” por “inning”. No hay que ser muy inteligente, ni notable letrado para comprenderlo. Porque un inning tiene dos entradas, la superior y la de abajo, llamadas así porque, cada vez entra un equipo al terreno. Si quieren un sinónimo de inning, pues, Capítulo. Y les advierto que eso es un error de uso reciente. Antes nadie era capaz de llamar “entrada” al “inning”… ¡Ah! No hay de qué…

¡El abandonado?!.- Estoy decepcionado, incrédulo, golpeado, porque nadie, ni siquiera algún cubano, ningún pelotero profesional latinoamericano, recordó, al menos públicamente, que se cumplieron 150 años, ¡Siglo y medio!, de la aparición del primer nativo de América Latina profesional del beisbol y también primer bigleaguer, el habanero, Esteban Bellán. El cinco de mayo de 1871, fue el tercera base con los Troy Haymakers de Nueva York, uno de los equipos de la National Association…

