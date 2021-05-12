The best managers in the Major Leagues – Los mejores mánagers en las Grandes Ligas

“The most important job of coaches is to be teammates with the manager’s drinks”… Jim Bouton.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Wednesday. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Eduardo Montiel, from Houston, asks …: “Why if they had to remove the Expos in Montreal, because they did not receive enough fans, now they are fighting to acquire a franchise, what makes you think that now they will support it?”

Friend Chalo…: Times change. 17 years ago, 2004, a generation, the Expos left Montreal. The city is now much better economically and its people are more into baseball. In addition, the idea is not to give them a complete franchise, but half of the Rays, who would play 40 home club games there and the other 41 in Tampa. Two franchises, Twins and Rangers, had left Washington.

Jesús Salcido, from Nogales, Sonora, asks …:

Why do pitchers put all five fingers in the glove, while infielders, outfielders and catchers leave out the index?

Chucho friend …: It is not like that. Many pitchers leave the index finger out, and many in other positions guard all fingers. There is no Rule.

Oswaldo DiGiorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks…: Who do you consider to have been the best managers in the Major Leagues? And do you think that the changes to the Rules that the commissioner has made and intends to make, could cause the popularity of baseball to drop? ”.

Friend Chaldo…: Of course, I consider the work of the managers very important, but it is the players who win. Joe McCarthy won 2,384 games, seven World Series and eight League titles, but with the Yankees, 1931-1946. Connie Mack, won 3,731 games, but was also the owner of the team, the Philadelphia Athletics, and was not able to say goodbye to himself in bad times … What they do with baseball, Rob Manfred, and his accomplices, TV sets, it’s cold-blooded murder.

Ender Ortega, from Maracaibo, asks …: “Why didn’t Manuel Sarmiento, a pitcher for the Reds in the 70’s, not continue his career in the Major Leagues?”:

Amigo En …: When Sarmiento pitched his seventh and final season, 1983, he was only 27 years old. But the Scouts considered that he had lost many faculties. He appeared in 228 games, 22 as a starter, 26-22, 3.49 and 12 saves.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————Español——————-

Los mejores mánagers en las Grandes Ligas

“La labor más importante de los coaches es ser compañeros del tragos del mánager”… Jim Bouton.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los miércoles. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, pregunta…: “¿Por qué si tuvieron que sacar a los Expos de Montreal, porque no recibían suficiente público, ahora luchan por adquirir una franquicia, qué hace pensar que ahora sí la sostendrán?”.

Amigo Chalo…: Los tiempos cambian. Hace 17 años, 2004, una generación, que los Expos abandonaron Montreal. La ciudad ahora está mucho mejor económicamente y su gente es más beisbolera. Además, la idea no es otorgarle una franquicia completa, sino la mitad de los Rays, quienes jugarían allá 40 juegos de home club y los otros 41 en Tampa. De Washington se habían ido dos franquicias, Twins y Rangers.

Jesús Salcido, de Nogales, Sonora, pregunta…:

¿Por qué los pitchers meten los cinco dedos en el guante, mientras los infielders, outfielders y el cátchers dejan fuera el índice?”.

Amigo Chucho…: No es así. Muchos lanzadores dejan el índice fuera y muchos de otras posiciones guardan todos los dedos. No hay Regla alguna.

Oswaldo DiGiorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta…: Cuáles considera han sido los mejores mánager en Grandes Ligas? y ¿cree usted que los cambios de Reglas que ha realizado y piensa realizar el comisionado, pueden hacer que baje la popularidad del beisbol?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: Desde luego, considero muy importante la labor de los mánagers, pero son los peloteros quienes ganan. Joe McCarthy ganó dos mil 384 juegos, siete Series Mundiales y ocho títulos de la Liga, pero con los Yankees, 1931-1946. Connie Mack, ganó tres mil 731 juegos, pero era a la vez dueño del equipo, los Atléticos de Philadelphia, y no fue capaz de despedirse él mismo en las malas épocas… Lo que hacen con el beisbol, Rob Mandred, y sus cómplices, los televisadores, es un asesinato a sangre fría.

Ender Ortega, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Manuel Sarmiento, lanzador de los Rojos en los 70’s, no continuó su carrera en Grandes Ligas?”:

Amigo En…: Cuando Sarmiento tiró su séptima y última temporada, 1983, había cumplido solo 27 años. Pero los scouts consideraban que había perdido muchas facultades. Apareció en 228 juegos, 22 como abridor, record de 26-22, 3.49 y 12 salvados.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

