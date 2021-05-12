Mets Extend winning streak To 7 Games

📸 Photo Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

While the real story of the game between the Mets and the Baltimore Orioles was Matt Harvey overlooked in the excitement was the crisp way the Mets played on the field at bat and on the mound.

The Mets really flash some leather in the field with centerfielder Kevin Pillar and right fielder Michael Conforto making great plays in the field to rob the Orioles of a couple of runs, while Dom Smith continued his timely hitting going 3 for 4 with 2 RBI’s. On the mound, Tejuan Walker pitched brilliantly limiting the Orioles to 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 4 batters lowering his ERA to 2.20 and raising his 2021 record to 3-1.

The Mets winning streak is now 7 games and they look like the team to beat in the National League East.

