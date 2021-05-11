Sensational vitico in Mexico, Vnz. and in MLB – Vitico sensacional en México, Vnz. y en MLB

“We all make mistakes, and my mistake has a first and last name” … The Wheel of Luck.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Salvador Maciel, from Mexico City, asks…: “Why are the Dodgers falling apart, is it the pitching rotation or what, can they recover?”

Amigo Chava …: As a good fan, you have the right to despair, even if the saeson has barely passed the first month and your team is doing well, as is the case with the 2021 Dodgers. At 18-16, they are only two games away. Division leaders, Giants, 20-14 and tied in losses with the Padres, 19-16. All teams suffer slumps and injuries and lose games by one run. The Dodgers are one of the best rosters in both Leagues. Most of us who cover baseball, we think they will make the postseason … Patience, patience, looooooooooooooooooooooooooooooots- of patience!

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “Where can I buy your books‘ Five Thousand Years of Baseball ’and‘ The Best Baseball Anecdotes ’, which I lost in my house fire?

Friend Manolo…: I’m very sorry for your drama. Those books are out of print, two editions of each were sold. Ediciones B, the house that published them, no longer works in Venezuela, so it has not been possible to launch the third editions. But publishers from Spain, Chile and Mexico are interested and we are talking. I will inform you in time.

David Barald, from Bakersfield, California, asks…: “What do you think of Victor Davalillo in the Venezuelan league and in the Major Leagues. Is it true that in the majors he left a mark of more consecutive hits connecting? ”

Friend DeBé…: Vitico has been the most complete Venezuelan player. Worthy of respect and admiration. He started out as an effective pitcher, but he was so good at bat, he ran the bases so well and was so confident in the outfield, they decided to take him off the mound. He spent 16 years in the Major Leagues, where, among other records, in 1970, he hit hits for 24 consecutive at-bats. He has two World Series rings, the 1971 Pirates and the 1973 Athletics; and in 1964 he was the best outfielder in the American League. Also in Mexico and Venezuela he was sensational.

Juan Colmenares, from Caracas, asks…: “How many with 500 or more home runs are in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Friend and namesake…: 27 have hit 500 or more home runs and 19 of them have been elevated to Cooperstown.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Vitico sensacional en México, Vnz. y en MLB

“Todos cometemos errores, y mi error tiene nombre y apellido”… La Ruleta de la Suerte.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Salvador Maciel, de Ciudad de México, pregunta…: “¿Por qué se están cayendo a pedazos los Dodgers, es la rotación de lanzadores o qué, se podrán recuperar?”.

Amigo Chava…: Como buen fanático, tienes el derecho a desesperarte, así la campaña apenas haya pasado del primer mes y así tu equipo vaya bien, como es el caso de los Dodgers 2021. Con 18-16, están a solo dos juegos de los líderes de la División, Gigantes, 20-14 y empatados en derrotas con los Padres, 19-16. Todos los equipos sufren slumps y lesiones y pierden juegos por una carrera. Los Dodgers son uno de los mejores rósters de ambas Ligas. La mayoría de quienes cubrimos la pelota, opinamos que llegarán a la postemporada… ¡Paciencia, paciencia, muuuuuucha paciencia!

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Dónde puedo comprar sus libros ‘Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol’ y ‘Las Mejores Anécdotas del Beisbol’, los cuales perdí en el incendio de mi casa?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Siento mucho tu drama. Esos libros están agotados, se vendieron dos ediciones de cada uno. Ediciones B, la casa que los publicó, ya no funciona en Venezuela, por lo que no se han podido lanzar las terceras ediciones. Pero editoras de España, Chile y México tienen interés y estamos conversando. Te informaré oportunamente.

David Barald, de Bakersfield, California, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de Víctor Davalillo en la liga de Venezuela y en las Grandes Ligas. Es cierto que en las Mayores dejó una marca de más veces consecutivas conectando hits?”.

Amigo DeBé…: Vitico ha sido el pelotero venezolano más completo. Digno de respeto y admiración. Comenzó como efectivo lanzador, pero era tan bueno al bate, corría tan bien las bases y era tan seguro en el outfield, que decidieron sacarlo de la lomita. Estuvo 16 años en Grandes Ligas, donde, entre otros records, en 1970, conectó hits durante 24 turnos consecutivos. Tiene dos sortijas de Serie Mundial, Piratas 1971 y Atléticos 1973; y en 1964 fue el mejor outfielder de la Liga Americana. También en México y en Venezuela resultó sensacional.

Juan Colmenares, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos con 500 o más jonrones están en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo y tocayo…: 27 han sacado 500 o más jonrones y 19 de ellos han sido elevados a Cooperstown.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

