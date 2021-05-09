Pujols’ failure with the Angels – El fracaso de Pujols con los Angelinos

“The mistake was not releasing Albert Pujols now. It was hiring him from 2012, for 253 million for 10 seasons ”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In other words, “the fault is not the blind man, but the one who gives him the club.”

Even after Albert Pujols, don’t let your little boy see the Angels play, he could get infected and thus ruin his sports life.

Angels infielders inspire pity, especially when Anthony Rendón is not playing third base. They seem inexperienced that they had never played, soulless, disemboweled. They have already reached 31 errors in the young season, plus 28 hits scored, which could have been outs.

They are last in their group, at 13-17. Pujols was unable to move with athletic effectiveness, he could not field a grounder hit to his side, hit 198, five homers and 12 RBIs. He has said that he hopes another team will sign him, while in Anaheim they will pay him the 30 million dollars this season. He also wants to continue playing in 2022, when he will have turned 42 and will have received from baseball 374 million, 40 thousand 436, plus the postseason, including two World Series, payment of percentages for the cards and contracts for commercial announcements.

Pujols’ negotiation in Anaheim was since 2012, for 253 million for 10 years. He hit 30 home runs in the first season, but then it fell apart, and the team made the postseason only once, in 2014, when they were swept in the division series.

Of course, since 2012 Mike Trout has also received money from the Anaheim club, and will have received for his career, at the end of the current season, 227 million, 67 thousand 833 dollars. And since last year the Texan Anthony Rendón has played for 38 million 871 thousand 428 dollars annually.

Now, has Albert Pujols been a famous hitter? … Of course !, but past perfect, “has been.” He hit 660 home runs, behind Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, Babe Ruth 714 and Alex Rodriguez 696. And a good average, 298, with 2,112 RBI. But the Angels haven’t been to the World Series since 2002, when they beat the Giants.

In the Major Leagues, the only reason for the game, the only reason why such outrageous fees are paid, the only thing that drives people to stadiums, is victories. It doesn’t matter what you did in the past, if you don’t win right now until the World Series.

El fracaso de Pujols con los Angelinos

“El error no fue dejar ahora en libertad a Albert Pujols. Lo fue contratarlo a partir de 2012, por 253 millones para 10 temporadas”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Es decir, “la culpa no es del ciego, si no de quien le dá el garrote”.

Aún después de lo Albert Pujols, no permitas que tu hijito vea jugar a los Angelinos, podría contagiarse y arruinar así su vida deportiva.

Los infielders de los Angelinos inspiran lástima, y más cuando no juega en tercera base Anthony Rendón. Parecen inexpertos que nunca hubieran jugado, desangelados, desgüebuleados. Llegaron ya a 31 errores en la joven temporada, más 28 batazos anotados incogibles, que pudieron ser outs.

Son últimos en su grupo, con 13-17. Pujols se veía incapaz de moverse con efectividad atlética, no le llegaba a ningún roletazo de lado, bateaba para 198, cinco jonrones y 12 impulsadas. Ha dicho que espera lo contrate otro equipo, mientras en Anaheim le pagarán los 30 millones de dólares de esta temporada. También quiere seguir jugando en 2022, cuando habrá cumplido sus 42 y habrá recibido del beisbol 374 millones, 40 mil 436, más lo de las postemporadas, incluso dos Series Mundiales, pago de porcentajes por las barajitas y contratos para anuncios comerciales.

La negociación de Pujols en Anaheim fue desde 2012, por 253 millones para 10 años. En la primera campaña disparó 30 jonrones, pero después se vino abajo, y el equipo llegó a la postemporada solo una vez, en 2014, cuando los barrieron en la serie divisional.

Desde luego, desde 2012 también Mike Trout cobra del club de Anaheim, y habrá recibido por su carrera, al terminar la actual campaña, 227 millones, 67 mil 833 dólares. Y desde el año pasado juega el texano Anthony Rendón, por 38 millones 871 mil 428 dólares anuales.

Ahora, ¿ha sido Albert Pujols un bateador insigne?… ¡Por supuesto!, pero pretérito perfecto, “ha sido”. Sacó 660 jonrones, tras de Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, Babe Ruth 714 y Alex Rodríguez 696. Y buen promedio, 298, con dos mil 112 carreras impulsadas. Pero los Angelinos no van a la Serie Mundial desde 2002, cuando les ganaron a los Gigantes.

En Grandes Ligas, el único motivo del juego, la única causa por la que se pagan tan escandalosos honorarios, lo único que lleva gente a los estadios, son las victorias. Nada importa lo que hiciste en el pasado, si no se gana ahora mismo hasta la Serie Mundial.

