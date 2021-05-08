FERNANDO TATIS JR. STARS IN “CATCH,” A NEW PSA CELEBRATING

THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

Latest Creative by Major League Baseball and its Official Charity Celebrates

25 Years of Partnership, Debuts on FS1/FOX Deportes on Sat. May 8th

Parent to Child. Teammate to Teammate. Friend to Friend. Having a catch is the most fundamental aspect of the National Pastime. It is also a symbolic connection between two people that can represent many things – fun, purpose, hope, and bonding. Major League Baseball (MLB) and Boys & Girls Clubs of America set out to capture this spirit in their latest PSA – “CATCH” – featuring one of the game’s biggest superstars in San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The PSA, created in collaboration between MLB, BGCA and Burrell Communications, also features narration from Club Alumni Hall of Fame member Mario Lopez saying the following:

“For 25 years, Major League Baseball and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have teamed up to guide kids through the first tries, the curveballs, and the big dreams – setting them up to make great plays, on and off the field. Celebrating 25 years of building brighter futures together!”

“CATCH,” which is being made available in both an English and Spanish version, will make its official national MLB broadcast debut on Saturday, May 8th on FS1 and FOX Deportes as Tatis’ Padres take on the San Francisco Giants beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. The spot will continue to run on FOX national broadcasts, ESPN and Sunday Night Baseball as well as on TBS, MLB Network, cable TV, MLB.com, MLB Social Media, the MLB app, and additional digital media channels.

The PSA is part of a nationwide campaign to celebrate 25 years of charitable partnership between MLB and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. In April, MLB announced a $5 million partnership extension with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which also includes grant funding toward growing participation of youth baseball & softball, workforce development, career readiness programs, and Boys & Girls Club activations throughout the season. The partnership and its 25-year history will continue to be celebrated throughout the 2021 season, including during the 117th World Series in October.

Tatis Jr. is the latest MLB superstar to be featured in an MLB/Boys & Girls Clubs of America campaign. Since 1997, more than 50 PSAs between MLB and Boys & Girls Clubs have been developed, featuring some of the sport’s biggest names, including: Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Robinson, Cal Ripken, Jr., Frank Thomas, Vladimir Guerrero, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, David Wright, CC Sabathia, Adam Jones, Chris Archer and Francisco Lindor.