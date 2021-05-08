Corpse of Ascanio in Caracas cemetery – Cadáver de Ascanio en cementerio caraqueño

“Doctor, I suffer from memory problems.”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). – Terremoto’s corpse.- We already know where the corpse of Carlos (Terremoto) Ascanio is. At least Ramón Corro from Caracas tells me via email…: “A group of fans, including me, buried him in Caracas, in the General South Cemetery. He was in the middle of the Lorenzo Mendoza mausoleum and the grave of another who was also a professional baseball player, Pantaleón Espinoza ”… No relative was present. And Ascanio was a kind being, a tremendous person.

Young American journalists describe Albert Pujols, released by the Angels, as a “superstar”, but he was not, as Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Barry Bonds were not, since he did not possess all five abilities. Pujols was one of the best hitters in history, but on defense he was better as a designated hitter. Pedro Martínez and Dave Martínez, they rated it very well.

Pedro…: “Albert, the glory belongs only to God, not to humans. That is why I was not surprised by the shameful way in which you and your heritage have been treated. Everyone in baseball is proud of you for the way you always handled yourself. Thank you for being one of the best in our game ”.

Dave … “He’s been one of the best, a future Hall of Famer. The guy is a tremendous hitter, a tremendous player. He had an incredible career. One of the best hitters in history.”

There are already predictions of the end of 2021.- My friend Jimmy Shapiro, from “BetOnline”, tells me that they predict the Dodgers-Yankees World Series. And they hardly believe that the Angels, with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, are going to the fall classic dance, because they placed them to finish in 13th place. And they point out, after the Dodges and Yankees, in this order, to Padres, Mets, White Sox, Astros, Brewers, Braves, Reds, Athletics, Blue Jays and Cardinals …

Tremendous historical error.- On his website, “Venezuelan Prides”, says Héctor Escalona …: “1961 World Series, Home Robbery.” And he refers to Elio Chacón. Well, it wasn’t theft, Elio scored on a passed ball from Elston Howard, Yankees catcher. If you look at Elio’s numbers in that series, he finds …: 4 games, 12 at-bats, two runs scored, three hits, 250 average, one walk, two strikeouts, ZERO stolen bases. And in the book “The History of the World Series” Volume II, the play is recounted, with a photo and everything, on page 65 … No wonder, Hector! …

—————————————–Español————————

Cadáver de Ascanio en cementerio caraqueño

“Doctor, sufro de problemas con la memoria”.

“Oooh, ¿sí?… ¿Desde cuándo?”.

“Desde cuándo, ¿qué, doctor?”.

-O-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). – El cadáver de Terremoto.- Ya se sabe dónde está el cadáver de Carlos (Terremoto) Ascanio. Al menos el caraqueño Ramón Corro me cuenta a través de un email…: “Un grupo de fanáticos, incluso yo, lo sepultamos en Caracas, en el Cementerio General del Sur. Quedó en medio del mausoleo de Lorenzo Mendoza y la tumba de otro que también fuera pelotero profesional, Pantaleón Espinoza”… Ningún pariente estuvo presente. Y fue Ascanio un ser bondadoso, tremenda persona.

Jóvenes periodistas estadounidenses califican a Albert Pujols, dejado libre por los Angelinos, como “super estrella”, pero no lo fue, como no lo fueron Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, ni Barry Bonds, ya que no poseían las cinco habilidades. Pujols fue uno de los mejores bateadores en la historia, pero a la defensiva, mejor era designado. Pedro Martínez y Dave Martínez, lo calificaron muy bien.

Pedro…: “Albert, la gloria es solo de Dios, no de los humanos. Por eso no me ha sorprendido la forma vergonzosa como han te tratado a tí y a tu herencia. Todos en el beisbol nos sentimos orgullosos de tí por la forma como te manejaste siempre. Gracias por haber sido uno de los mejores en nuestro juego”.

Dave…”Ha sido de los mejores, un futuro Hall de la Fama. El tipo es tremendo bateador, tremendo pelotero. Tuvo una increíble carrera. Uno de los mejores bateadores de la historia”.

Ya hay predicciones del final 2021.- Mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, de “BetOnline”, me dice que ellos predicen la Serie Mundial Dodgers-Yankees. Y prácticamente no creen que los Angelinos, con todo y Mike Trout y Anthony Rendón, vayan para el baile, porque los ubican para terminar en el décimo tercer puesto. Y señalan, después de Dodges y Yankees, en este órden, a Padres, Mets, Medias Blancas, Astros, Cerveceros, Bravos, M.Rojas, Atláticos, Blue Jays y Cardenales…

Tremendo error hitórico.- En su portal de internet, “Orgullos Venezolanos”, dice Héctor Escalona…: “Serie Mundial 1961, Robo de Home”. Y se refiere a Elio Chacón. Pues, no fue robo, Elio anotó por passed ball de Elston Howard, cátcher de los Yankees. Si se revisan los números de Elio en esa serie, se encuentra…: 4 juegos, 12 turnos al bate, dos carreras anotadas, tres hits, promedio 250, una base por bolas, dos strikeouts, CERO bases robadas. Y en el libro “La Historia de las Series Mundiales” Tomo II, se relata la jugada, con foto y todo, en la página 65… ¡No hay de qué, Héctor!…

