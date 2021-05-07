No More Extra Innings Now It’s Home Run – No más extra innings ahora jonrón derby

“I do believe that sex education should be given in schools. The problem is how, when, where and with whom, to do the homework ”… La Pimpi.-

“Maradona thinking, is not the same as Maradona was kicking” … Jaime Bayly.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Héctor E. Sáchez, restless collector of this column, compiled the new follies that the commissioner, Rob Manfred, and his accomplices, the television broadcasters, are now putting into practice for the minors. For them, these leagues are his personal laboratory …

** Only nine innings will be played, seven in double headers. If they come tied at that level, they will decide by home run derby. Each team will send a batter, who will receive five pitches. The winner will be the one with the most home runs. If the sluggers are tied, five more pitches each …

** They may pinch designated batter and designated pinch runner. In other words, after their appearances, the one they replaced may continue to play …

** Robot umpires, or machines that will do the work of those who, decently, have done it for 150 years …

** Take the pitcher away from home plate one more feet, that is, 61 feet six inches, instead of the 60 feet six inches of more than a century ago …

** The bases will be two inches thicker …

** They will impose a maximum number of pitches to the bases by the pitchers, who aim to be three per inning …

** They will prohibit strategic defense by placement of the fielders …

** And we already have to endure in the Major Leagues that torture of video reviews, double seven-inning games, and the gift runner at second in extra innings …

-o-o-o-

“I read the magazines“ National Geographic ”and“ Play Boy ”, for the same reason…: to see things that I can’t enjoy”… J.V.-

“You look so beautiful in this photo, that you don’t look like you” … Pacomio.

-o-o-o-o-

** Look at this, pure symmetry…: Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron each scored 2,174 runs; Warren Spahn hit 363 hits in his career and was a 363-game winning pitcher; Charlie Hough won 216 games and lost another 216; Walter Alston led the Dodgers in 20 wins and 20 World Series losses; catchers Gary Carter (162-162) and Carlton Fisk (188-188) hit exactly the same number of home runs from both home and away clubs …

-o-o-o-

“Hey! Do not fear perfection, because neither you nor I will ever achieve it ”… Salvador Dalí.-

“The current fees of the bigleaguers are an insult to society” … Jim Dawson.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————Español——————–

No más extra innings ahora jonrón derby

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).-

“Sí creo que debe darse educación sexual en los colegios. El problema es cómo, cuándo, dónde y con quién, hacer las tareas”… La Pimpi.-

“Maradona pensando, no es lo mismo que era Maradona pateando”… Jaime Bayly.-

-o-o-o-

** Héctor E. Sáchez, inquieto coleóptero de esta columna, recopiló las nuevas locuras que el comisionado, Rob Manfred, y sus cómplices, los televisadores, ponen en práctica ahora por las menores. Para ellos esas ligas son su laboratorio personal… ** Sólo se jugarán nueve innings, siete en dobles juegos. Si llegan empatados a ese nivel, decidirán por jonrón derby. Cada equipo mandará un bateador, quien recibirá cinco lanzamientos. El ganador será el de más jonrones. Si los sluggers quedan empatados, cinco lanzamientos más para cada uno… ** Podrán usar emergente al bate designado y corredor emergente designado. Es decir, después de sus apariciones, podrá seguir en juego el que sustituyeron… ** Robot umpires, o máquinas que harán el trabajo de quienes, decorosamente, lo han desempeñado durante 150 años… ** Alejar al lanzador del home un pies más, es decir, 61 pies seis pulgadas, en vez de los 60 pies seis pulgadas de hace más de un Siglo… ** Las bases serán dos pulgadas más gruesas… ** Impondrán un número máximo de tiros a las bases por los pitchers, que pretenden sean tres por inning… ** Prohibirán la defensiva estratégica por colocación de los fildeadores… ** Y ya tenemos que soportar en Grandes Ligas esa tortura de las revisiones de los videos, los doble juegos de siete innings y el corredor de regalo en segunda en los extra innings…

-o-o-o-

“Leo las revistas “National Geographic” y “Play Boy”, por el mismo motivo…: para ver cosas que no puedo disfrutar”… J.V.-

“Te ves tan bella en esta foto, que no te pareces a tí”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-o-

** Miren ésto, pura simetría…: Babe Ruth y Hank Aaron anotaron cada uno, 2,174 carreras; Warren Spahn conectó en su carrera, 363 incogibles y fue pitcher ganador de 363 juegos; Charlie Hough ganó 216 juegos y perdió otros 216; Walter Alston dirigió a los Dodgers en 20 victorias y 20 derrotas de Series Mundiales; los catchers Gary Carter (162-162) y Carlton Fisk (188-188), sacaron exactamente la misma cantidad de jonrones tanto de home club como de visitantes…

-o-o-o-

“¡Hey! No le teman a la perfección, porque ni ustedes ni yo la alcanzaremos jamás”… Salvador Dalí.-

“Los honorarios actuales de los bigleaguers, son un insulto a la sociedad”… Jim Dawson.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

