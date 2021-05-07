Look at this, pure symmetry?

Our guest columnist, Juan Vene writes some very interesting articles that we enjoy posting in his native language and translating for our regulars readers to enjoy. This last bit of tidbit information he wrote in his last piece was so interesting we decided to put it up again on its own. In case you missed it, ENJOY

Pure Symmetry

Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron each scored 2,174 runs; Warren Spahn hit 363 hits in his career and was a 363-game winning pitcher; Charlie Hough won 216 games and lost another 216; Walter Alston led the Dodgers in 20 wins and 20 World Series losses; catchers Gary Carter (162-162) and Carlton Fisk (188-188) hit exactly the same number of home runs from both home and away clubs …