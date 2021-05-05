What it takes to throw a no-hitter / Lo necesario para tirar juego sin hits

“Nothing will be impossible for us to achieve as a nation, if we stick together” … President Joe R. Biden Jr..-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Wednesday. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Roberto Aguilar, from Culiacán, opines…: “I disagree with you that the consecutive no-hits thrown by Johnny Vander Meer’s in 1938 are an unbeatable record. A good pitcher in three good appearances can top it. ”

Friend Beto …: I have never said “unbeatable”, but “difficult to beat”. 83 years ago Vander Meer’s did it, and no one has come close to him. To throw a no-hitter, the pitcher needs a combination of three facts…: good pitching, good luck, and two or three great catches from those behind him. And achieve all that together three times in a row … look, not Cy Young, not Sandy Koufax, not Bob Gibson, Juan Marichal, Warren Spahn, Nolan Ryan or Pedro Martinez … Nobody, ever, in any category.

Daniel Romero, from Maracaibo, opines…: “They have protested alleging that due to racial discrimination, they gave the Oscar to actor Anthony Hopkins instead of Chadwick Boseman. It seems that today the correct thing to do would be to reward based on race or gender, instead of recognizing merits. Like your decision not to vote for Omar Vizquel for the Hall of Fame and those who allege that, because he is Venezuelan, he should vote for him. I congratulate him for standing firm in his decision, despite the constant attacks of many haters. ”

Dano friend …: More than haters, they are asspicos.

José G. Sánchez, from Caracas, asks…: “Will Roberto Alomar be expelled from the Hall of Fame, for his sexual case. Is there any precedent?

Friend Cheché…: There will be no sanction from the Hall of Fame, according to its President Jane Forbes Clark, but Roberto resigned from his position on the Board of the Museum, which is something else. And there is no precedent.

Laureano Giordano, from Cancun, asks …: “Will Ronald Acuña be fifth with 40 or more homers and 40 or more steals?”

Friend Lauro…: Ronald has something to do with it. But the manager, Brian Snitker, has ordered him to take care of himself on the bases, not to leave until he is sure to arrive comfortable, because they want to avoid injuries on the slides. In the first 26 games he only stole three bases in three outings, but he was the home run leader, with nine, in runs with 26, in sluggings, 708 and in on-base plus sluggings, 1,139, in addition, he batted for 333.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————Español——————-

Lo necesario para tirar juego sin hits

“Nada nos será imposible de alcanzar como Nación, si nos mantenemos unidos”… Presidente Joe R. Biden hijo.-

-O-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los miércoles. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Roberto Aguilar, de Culiacán, opina…: “Estoy en desacuerdo con Ud. en que los no hits consecutivos tirados por Johnny Vander Meer’s en 1938 son un record imbatible. Un buen pitcher en tres buenas apariciones puede superarlo”.

Amigo Beto…: Nunca he dicho “imbatible”, pero sí “difícil de superar”. Hace 83 años lo logró Vander Meer’s, y nadie se le ha acercado. Para tirar un no hit, el lanzador necesita la combinación de tres hechos…: buen pitcheo, buena suerte y dos o tres atrapadas sensacionales de los que están tras de él. Y alcanzar todo eso junto tres veces seguidas… mira, ni Cy Young, ni Sandy Koufax, ni Bob Gibson, Juan Marichal, Warren Spahn, Nolan Ryan o Pedro Martínez… Nadie, jamás, en ninguna categoría.

Daniel Romero, de Maracaibo, opina…: “Han protestado alegando que por discriminación racial, dieron el Oscar al actor Anthony Hopkins en vez de Chadwick Boseman. Parece que hoy día lo correcto, fuera premiar a base de razas o sexo, en vez de reconocer los méritos. Como su decisión de no votar por Omar Vizquel para el Hall de la Fama y los que alegan que, por ser venezolano, debe votar por él. Lo felicito por mantenerse firme en su decisión, a pesar de los constantes ataques de muchos patrioteros”.

Amigo Dano…: Más que patrioteros, son culopicosos.

José G. Sánchez, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Será expulsado del Hall de la Fama Roberto Alomar, por su caso sexual. Hay algún precedente?”.

Amigo Cheché…: No habrá sanción del Hall de la Fama, según su Presidenta Jane Forbes Clark, pero Roberto renunció a su cargo en la Directiva del Museo, lo que es otra cosa. Y no hay precedente.

Laureano Giordano, de Cancún, pregunta…: “¿Será Ronald Acuña el quinto con 40 o más jonrones y 40 o más robos?”.

Amigo Lauro…: Ronald tiene con qué lograrlo. Pero el mánager, Brian Snitker, le ha ordenado cuidarse en las bases, no salir sino cuando esté seguro de llegar cómodo, porque quieren evitarle lesiones en los slides. En los primeros 26 juegos sólo robó tres bases en tres salidas, pero era líder jonronero, con nueve, en anotadas con 26, en sluggings, 708 y en embasado más sluggings, mil 139, además, bateaba para 333.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené la Pelota”, entrando por, “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5