General J.A. Páez did not see Major Leagues – El general J.A. Páez no vio Grandes Ligas

“Many parsley now keep their marriage a secret, because they do not want people to call them outdated” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Carlos León, from Cabudare, asks …: “Did General José Antonio Páez attend Major League games, since he died in New York in 1872?”

Friend Chalo …: General Páez did die in New York, but on May 6, 1873. They had played two seasons of the first Big League, the National Association. It was a baseball, of course, without the glamor of today. General Páez was not struck by it. He did not attend any games.

Culiacán’s Apolinar Zazueta asks…: “Why didn’t you or ‘Yardbarker’ include Cy Young on the list of pitchers with 200 or more wins and 3,000 or more strikeouts?”

Friend Lino …: Simply, because in his 22 seasons, Young won 511 games, but only left strikeouts to two thousand 803, even though he was the leader in two seasons, 1896 with 140 and in 1901 with 158. He used to express …: “No I’m interested in strikeouts, if not outs. So I try to throw pure strikes and that the seven teammates behind me have fun making the outs ”. He so he won more games than anyone, for now.

Rocío M. Perdomo, from Mérida, Yucatán, asks …: “What do the words toxídulto, introstícoli and colupicoso mean, which I have seen in your columns, but cannot find them in the dictionaries?”

Amiga Rocy…: Those three esdrújulas remain under study by the illustrious lawyers of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language. Introsticcoli means “central point of an entire environment”, toxidult, “outlet for intangible, mental, invisible toxins or similar material” and asspicoso is “impertinent, vulgar, ordinary, restless and screaming person for having itchiness in … you know where”. ”

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks…: “About 20 years ago, when a pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery, was it a death sentence for his career, but now in recent years the pitchers who have undergone that operation come back in plan. stellar. What is the cause of this change, less quality in the hitters or did the doctors find a solution?

Friend Manolo …: The first to undergo this operation was Tommy John, in 1975, and he was later more of a winner than before, 182 by 106. And rather that procedure has always been praised. It strikes me that you say you know that at the beginning it was not efficient.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————-Español———————

El general J.A. Páez no vio Grandes Ligas

“Muchas perejitas ahora mantienen su matrimonio en secreto, porque no quieren que la gente los tilde de anticuados”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Carlos León, de Cabudare, pregunta…: “¿Asistió el general José Antonio Páez a juegos de Grandes Ligas, ya que murió en Nueva York en 1872?”.

Amigo Chalo…: El general Páez sí murió en Nueva York, pero el seis de mayo de 1873. Habían jugado dos temporadas de la primera Liga Grande, la National Association. Era un beisbol, desde luego, sin el glamour de hoy día. Al general Páez no le llamó la atención. No asistió a ningún juego.

Apolinar Zazueta, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Ud. o `Yardbarker´ no incluyeron a Cy Young en la lista de los lanzadores con 200 o más victorias y 3.000 o más strikeout?”.

Amigo Lino…: Simplemente, porque en sus 22 campañas, Young ganó 511 juegos, pero solo dejó strikeouts a dos mil 803, aún cuando fue líder en dos temporadas, 1896 con 140 y en 1901 con 158. Él solía expresar…: “No me interesan los strikeouts, sino los outs. Por eso, trato de tirar puros strikes y que los siete compañeros detrás de mí se diviertan haciendo los outs”. Así ganó más juegos que nadie, por ahora.

Rocío M. Perdomo, de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿Qué significan las palabras toxídulto, introstícoli y colupicoso, que he visto en sus columnas, pero no las encuentro en los diccionarios?”.

Amiga Rocy…: Esas tres esdrújulas permanecen en estudio por los ilustres letrados de la Real Academia de la Lengua Española. Introstícoli significa “punto central de todo un entorno”, toxídulto, “desahogo para toxinas intangibles, mentales, invisibles o material parecido” y culopicoso es “persona impertinente, vulgar, ordinaria, inquieta y gritona por tener comezón en… ya sabes dónde”.”

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Hace unos 20 años, cuando un pitcher era operado de la Tommy John era una sentencia de muerte a su carrera, pero ahora en años recientes los lanzadores sometidos a esa operación, vuelven en plan estelar. ¿Cuál es la causa de dicho cambio, menos calidad en los bateadores o los médicos encontraron una solución?”.

Amigo Manolo…: El primero sometido a esa operación fue Tommy John, en 1975, y fue después más ganador que antes, 182 por 106. Y más bien siempre se ha elogiado ese procedimiento. Me llama la atención que digas conocer que al comienzo no fue eficiente.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

