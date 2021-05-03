The Letters from the Beyond.- From Esteban Bellán to Yasiel Püig/Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Esteban Bellán para Yasiel Püig

“Mirror in Chinese it is said …: There I am!” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Countryman Yasiel…: I imagine you don’t know who I am. I inform you …: In a few days, next Sunday, May 9 (some say it was the 12th, but no, it happened on the 9th), it will be 150 years since I became the first Latin American in the Major Leagues, with the Troy Haymarkers, from Lasingburgh, New York, when I was in my 2o’s. I was born in Havana.

It was the National Association, of which there are those who believe that “it was not a Big League.” So what were we, minor leagues? Well, no, because nothing else existed, we were the best in the world, and playing without gloves, because they didn’t exist. Imagine, me at third base with bare hands.

Yasiel…: At your 30s and with seven years of experience in the majors (2013-2019), you would be in your prime. But you’ve destroyed yourself, for being a major brand troublemaker.

From Amsterdam, where you went with the Cuban National Team and defected, to becoming a regular guest of the Los Angeles police on board in an exaggerated way of drinking liquor, it has been a constant attack against your conditions as a player.

In the majors you were less than expected. You hit 277, 132 home runs, less than 20 per year, and drove in 415 runs, less than 60 per season. In Los Angeles they expected much more for six years and one more between Cincinnati and Cleveland.

However, you collected a total of 51 million 698 thousand dollars, plus the million 900 thousand that you added for the six postseason, including two World Series. I think it’s very good that you have earned such money, I celebrate it, but then respect baseball, which has been so generous to you, and respect yourself.

I must highlight something good about you, and that is that you spent the winter with the Toros del Este, in the Dominican Republic, to stay in shape. Olé !.

And now, the famous hospitable kindness of the Mexicans gives you the opportunity to play with the Eagle of Veracruz, to see if you have something to return to the United States, where nowadays no one wants you, neither in the majors, nor in the minors, nor in the independent leagues.

I hope you removed the blonde tint from the top of your head, because you looked, or you look, really ridiculous. Take care of hitting instead of following fads that make you look like a cheap street clown, instead of a good Cuban player.

Yasiel…: Respect baseball, respect and thank the Mexicans, especially the jarochos who have risked giving you this enormous chance.

I wish you the best of the best… Esteban.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————–Español————————-

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Esteban Bellán para Yasiel Püig

“Espejo en chino se dice…: ¡Ahí toy!”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Compatriota Yasiel…: Me imagino que ignoras quién soy. Te informo…: Dentro de unos días, el domingo que viene, nueve de mayo (algunos dicen que fue el 12, pero no, ocurrió el nueve), hará 150 años que me convertí en el primer latinoamericano en Grandes Ligas, con los Troy Haymarkers, de Lasingburgh, Nueva York, cuando estaba en mis 21 de edad. Y nací en La Habana.

Era la National Association, de la cual hay quienes opinan que “no fue una Liga Grande”. Entonces, ¿qué fuimos, ligas menores?, pues, no, porque no existía más nada, éramos los mejores del mundo, y jugando sin guantes, porque no existían. Imagínate, yo en tercera base a mano limpia.

Yasiel…: A tus 30 años y con siete de experiencia en las Mayores (2013-2019), estarías en tu mejor época. Pero te has destruído, por ser un buscaproblemas de marca mayor.

Desde aquello de Ámsterdan, a donde fuiste con la Selección Cubana y caíste preso, hasta hacerte huésped asíduo de la policía de Los Ángeles a bordo de una manera exagerada de tomar licor, ha sido un constante atentado contra tus condiciones de pelotero.

En Grandes Ligas fuiste menos de lo que se esperaba. Bateaste para 277, 132 jonrones, menos de 20 por año, e impulsaste 415 carreras, menos de 60 por campaña. En los Angeles esperaban mucho más durante seis años y uno más entre Cincinnati y Cléveland.

Sin embargo, cobraste en total 51 millones 698 mil dólares, más el millón 900 mil que sumaste por las seis postemporadas, incluso dos Series Mundiales. Me parece muy bien que hayas ganado tal dinero, lo celebro, pero entonces respeta al beisbol, que ha sido tan generoso contigo, y respétate tú mismo.

Algo bueno debo destacar de tí, y es que pasaste el invierno con los Toros del Este, en Dominicana, para mantenerte en forma. ¡Olé!.

Y ahora, la famosa bondad hospitalaria de los mexicanos te brinda la oportunidad de jugar con el Águila de Veracruz, a ver si tienes con qué regresar a Estados Unidos, donde hoy día no te quiere nadie, ni en las Mayores, ni en las menores, ni en las ligas independientes.

Espero que hayas eliminado el tinte rubio de la parte de arriba de tu tumusa, porque te veías, o te ves, realmente ridículo. Ocúpate de batear en vez de seguir modas que te hacer ver como un payaso callejero y barato, en vez de un buen pelotero cubano.

Yasiel…: Respeta al beisbol, respeta y agradece a los mexicanos, especialmente, a los jarochos que se han arriesgado a darte este enorme chance.

Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor… Esteban.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5