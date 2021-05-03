PHILLIES PITCHER ALVARADO DISCIPLINED

Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for inciting a benches-clearing incident following the top of the eighth inning of Friday night’s home game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, made the announcement.
The suspension of Alvarado had been scheduled to begin tonight, when the Phillies continue their series against the Mets. However, Alvarado has elected to appeal. Thus, the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.
In addition, Mets outfielder Dominic Smith and pitcher Miguel Castro have received undisclosed fines for their roles in the on-field incident.
