American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

Players of the Month
• AL – Byron Buxton, MIN
- NL – Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
American League and National League Pitchers of the Month
- AL – Gerrit Cole, NYY
- NL – Jacob deGrom, NYM
American League and National League Rookies of the Month
- AL – Yermín Mercedes, CWS
- NL – Trevor Rogers, MIA
American League and National League Relievers of the Month
- AL – Matt Barnes, BOS
- NL – Mark Melancon, SD
