Connect with us

Baseball

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

Players of the Month 

•   AL – Byron Buxton, MIN

  • NL – Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

 

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

  • AL – Gerrit Cole, NYY
  • NL – Jacob deGrom, NYM

 

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

  • AL – Yermín Mercedes, CWS
  • NL – Trevor Rogers, MIA

 

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

  • AL – Matt Barnes, BOS
  • NL – Mark Melancon, SD
Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Baseball