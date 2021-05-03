American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

Players of the Month

• AL – Byron Buxton, MIN

NL – Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

AL – Gerrit Cole, NYY

NL – Jacob deGrom, NYM

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

AL – Yermín Mercedes, CWS

NL – Trevor Rogers, MIA

American League and National League Relievers of the Month