HOF Candidates in Next Election – Candidatos al HOF en próxima elección

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Regarding the Alomar situation – Asked yesterday Saturday by the president of the Hall of Fame of Cooperstown, Jane Forbes Clark, about Roberto Alomar, she replied…: “Everyone in the Hall of Fame is surprised and we regret the situation. As in 2011, when he was elected, Roberto met the conditions, his plaque will continue here, Nothing to correct ”. But Alomar did lose both of his jobs, a Major League Baseball counselor and Blue Jays special assistant, when he was convicted of sexual abuse.

Cooperstown 2021.- Two of the four to be inducted on July 25, were chosen by journalists, they needed at least 298 votes. And of the 397 voters, only one did not vote for Derek Jeter, who thus received 396 votes, or 99.7%, in his first election; and Larry Walker, 304, 76.6%, in his 10th year. In addition, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller were elected to the Committee.

Cooperstown 2022.- For the 2022 elevation, we will vote later this year. There will be 15 candidates from the last election, because they did not reach the minimum of 75%, but they did reach 5% to remain on the ballot…: Curt Schilling, 278 (70%), is on his tenth and last chance; Roger Clemens, 242 (61%) 10th. Barry Bonds, 241 (60.7%) 10th. Omar Vizquel, 209 (52.6%) 5th. Scott Rolen, 140 (35.3%) 5th. Billy Wagner, 126 (31.7%) 7th. Gary Sheffield, 121 (30.5%) 8th. Todd Helton, 116 (29.2%) 2nd. Manny Ramirez, 112 (28.2%) 4th. Jeff Kent, 109 (27.5%) 9th. Andruw Jones, 77 (19.4%) 3rd. Sammy Sosa: 55 (13.9) 10th. Andy Pettitte, 45 (11.3%) 4th. Mark Buehrle (11.0%) 2nd. Bobby Abreu, 22 (5.5%) 2nd.

Nobody pays any attention to Schilling.- The doggy Curt Schilling, determined because we did not elect him, asked that we eliminate him as a candidate. But neither the Hall of Fame nor journalists pay attention to him. It’s hardly that he will be chosen. And after 2022, well, only by the Veterans Committee will vote.

The new 13 in 2022.- Carl Crawford, Tim Hudson, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecún, Joe Nathan, David Ortiz, Jónathan Papelbón, Jake Peavy, A. J. Pierzynski, Alex Rodríguez, Jimmy Rollins, Mark Teixeira.

The best two in this group may not win the votes. It has never been clarified why David Ortiz was shot in a nightclub in Santo Domingo. Alex Rodríguez has confessed that he used steroids.

—————————————–Español—————

Candidatos al HOF en próxima elección

“Doblaje…: Cuando el audio dice una cosa y la imagen dice otra”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo de Alomar.- Consultada ayer sábado la presidenta del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, Jane Forbes Clark, acerca de Roberto Alomar, respondió…: “Todos en el Hall de la Fama estamos sorprendidos y lamentamos la situación. Como en 2011, cuando fue elegido, Roberto reunía las condiciones, su placa continuará aquí, Nada qué corregir”. Pero Alomar sí perdió sus dos trabajos, consejero de Major League Baseball y asistente especial de los Blue Jays, al ser declarado culpable de abusos sexuales.

Cooperstown 2021.- Dos de los cuatro a ser elevados el 25 de julio, fueron elegidos por los periodistas, necesitaban como mínimo, 298 votos. Y de los 397 electores, solo uno no votó por Derek Jeter, quien recibió, pues, 396 votos, o el 99.7%, en su primera elección; y Larry Walker, 304, 76.6%, en su décimo año. Además, por el Comité fueron elegidos Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller.

Cooperstown 2022.- Para la elevación de 2022, votaremos a fines de este año. Habrá 15 candidatos procedentes de la pasada elección, porque no alcanzaron el mínimo del 75%, pero sí el 5% para seguir en la boleta…: Curt Schilling, 278 (70%), va para su décima y última oportunidad; Roger Clemens, 242 (61%) 10º. Barry Bonds, 241 (60.7%) 10º. Omar Vizquel, 209 (52.6%) 5º. Scott Rolen, 140 (35.3%) 5º. Billy Wagner, 126 (31.7%) 7º. Gary Sheffield, 121 (30.5%) 8º. Todd Helton, 116 (29.2%) 2º. Manny Ramirez, 112 (28.2%) 4º. Jeff Kent, 109 (27.5%) 9º. Andruw Jones, 77 (19.4%) 3º. Sammy Sosa: 55 (13.9) 10º. Andy Pettitte, 45 (11.3%) 4º. Mark Buehrle (11.0%) 2º. Bobby Abreu, 22 (5.5%) 2º.

Nadie le hace caso a Schilling.- El perreroso Curt Schilling, emperreado porque no lo elegimos, pidió que lo elimináramos como candidato. Pero ni el Hall de la Fama ni los periodistas le hacemos caso. Difícilmente será elegido. Y después del 2022, pues, solo por el Comité de Veteranos.

Los 13 nuevos en 2022.- Carl Crawford, Tim Hudson, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecún, Joe Nathan, David Ortiz, Jónathan Papelbón, Jake Peavy, A. J. Pierzynski, Alex Rodríguez, Jimmy Rollins, Mark Teixeira.

Los dos mejores de este grupo quizá no ganen los votos. Nunca se ha aclarado por qué hirieron a balazos a David Ortiz en una discoteca de Santo Domingo. Alex Rodríguez ha confesado que consumía esteroides.

